Dar Night Run builds momentum as night exercise gains popularity

Dar es Salaam. What started as a small experiment involving fewer than 100 runners in 2018 has grown into one of Dar es Salaam’s increasingly popular mass-participation sporting events, with organisers of the Dar Night Run now targeting about 3,000 participants next year.

Popularly known as the Dar Night Run, the event was established to encourage residents to exercise after dark while promoting the message that Dar es Salaam can provide a safe environment for recreational activities at night.

President of The Runners Club, Amitel Uiso, said the race was initially organised by club members who wanted to test whether night running could work in the city.

“Dar Night Run started in 2018 with fewer than 100 participants. We started as a club and tested whether we could organise a night race. In the next edition, we reached 500 runners, while this year the number has risen to 2,000,” said Uiso.

The rapid growth, he said, has created a new challenge for organisers, who are searching for a larger venue capable of accommodating the increasing number of runners and spectators.

Uiso said safety has remained central to the event since its inception, adding that no participant has been injured or involved in a criminal incident during the race.

Dar Night Run Central Committee member Alice Mkanja said the event was designed to give people an opportunity to exercise at night without compromising their sense of security.

One of its major attractions is the 15-kilometre route, which takes runners across the Tanzanite Bridge, offering what organisers describe as a distinctive experience of seeing and experiencing the city after dark.

“One of the things that attract participants is the 15-kilometre race, which involves crossing the Tanzanite Bridge. It is a unique experience for a runner to run at night and cross the bridge,” she said.

Mkanja said the event has also evolved beyond competition to become a platform for fitness, social interaction and entertainment.

Dar Night Run Race Director and chief coordinator Godfrey Mwanakulia said more than 10,000 people attended this year’s event at the Police Officers Mess grounds, with runners competing in the 10km and 15km races.

He said Government support, including permits, temporary road closures and security arrangements, had helped create a conducive environment for the event.