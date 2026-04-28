Tanzania pushes value addition in critical minerals drive

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has reaffirmed its commitment to harnessing its critical mineral resources to support green industrialisation, with emphasis on value addition, local participation and sustainable mining practices.

Speaking in Addis Ababa in Ethiopia yesterday at the Regional Forum on “Harnessing Africa’s Critical Minerals for Green Industrialisation and Sustainable Development” held at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa headquarters, Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Minerals Msafiri Mbibo said the country is positioning itself to maximise benefits from minerals such as lithium, cobalt and nickel, which are essential for clean energy technologies.

In a statement made available to The Citizen, Mr Mbibo said mining remains a key driver of economic transformation, adding that beyond extraction, the sector has potential to create jobs, improve skills and support community development.

“Mining is not just about extracting minerals; it is about creating opportunities for our people.”

Mr Mbibo said the government is strengthening local content requirements, promoting beneficiation and encouraging value addition across the mineral value chain.

He acknowledged challenges facing the sector, including illegal mining, environmental concerns and limited community engagement and called for stronger collaboration between governments, the private sector and development partners.

“To address these challenges, collaboration is essential to create an enabling environment for investment while ensuring responsible mining practices.”

Mr Mbibo added that Tanzania is pursuing regional and international partnerships, while adopting technology and innovation to improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

He stressed the importance of developing a complete mineral value chain, from extraction to processing and manufacturing, to support industrial growth.

Mr Mbibo said Africa’s critical minerals present an opportunity for the continent to benefit from the global energy transition, provided resources are managed responsibly.

“Tanzania is committed to responsible mining that supports economic growth while protecting the environment and communities.”

Former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn Bosh urged African countries to move beyond exporting raw materials and instead invest in domestic processing and manufacturing.