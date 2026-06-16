Tanzania to compete in Africa Zone 3 Swimming Championships in Uganda

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania will compete in the Africa Zone Three Swimming Championships scheduled to take place in Uganda in October, the Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) has confirmed.

The announcement was made by TSA technical director Amina Mfaume in an interview with The Citizen, where she said preparations are already underway as the country begins the process of selecting swimmers who will represent Tanzania at the regional event.

According to Mfaume, the championships will bring together some of the strongest swimming nations in the East and Central Africa region, including Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, Sudan, and hosts Uganda, setting the stage for a highly competitive meet.

She said TSA is currently working on identifying and preparing athletes based on performance, discipline, and readiness to compete at international level, as the federation looks to build a strong squad capable of challenging for medals.

“We are in the process of selecting swimmers for the Africa Zone Three Championships in Uganda,” said Mfaume.

“This is an important regional competition, and we want to ensure that Tanzania is well represented by athletes who are ready to compete at that level.”

Mfaume added that the selection process will consider results from recent national competitions and performance trials, which have been key in monitoring progress among junior and senior swimmers across the country.

She noted that the championship will serve not only as a competitive platform but also as an important development stage for Tanzanian swimmers, many of whom are still gaining international experience.

“The competition will help our swimmers measure themselves against strong opponents from the region,” she said. “It is part of the broader development pathway as we prepare athletes for higher-level continental and global competitions.”

Tanzania has in recent years been investing in swimming development through national championships and youth program aimed at improving competitiveness in regional events.

The Africa Zone Three Championships are expected to attract top talent from across the region, with rivalries between East African nation’s traditionally producing closely contested races in both pool and relay events.