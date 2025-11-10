Tanzania Basketball Federation confirms NBL dates

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Basketball Federation (TBF) has officially confirmed that this year’s National Basketball League (NBL) will take place at the Chinangali Court in Dodoma from November 26 to December 6, 2025.

The announcement was made by TBF Secretary-General Mwenze Kabinda during an interview with The Citizen yesterday. Kabinda revealed that this season promises a highly competitive tournament, featuring 28 teams from across the country.

Of these, 16 teams will compete in the men’s category, while 12 teams will compete in the women’s category, reflecting the growing popularity of basketball nationwide.

“We are now preparing for the event, and soon we will announce the sponsors and the final list of participating teams,” Kabinda said. Last year, Dar City claimed the men’s title after an impressive tournament run, with ABC finishing as runners-up in a competition sponsored by the betting brand BetPawa.

The brand introduced Locker Room Bonus payouts, awarding 12 players and four team officials a cash prize of Sh140,000 each immediately after a match victory, with payments made directly to mobile accounts before leaving the court. BetPawa injected a total of Sh194.8 million into the National Basketball League.

In the women’s category, Fox Divaz from Mara emerged champions, outshining DB Lioness of Dar es Salaam in the finals.

The league is expected to attract basketball enthusiasts from across Tanzania and provide a platform for young talent to showcase their skills at a national level.

Kabinda highlighted that the TBF is committed to ensuring a well-organized event that will further enhance the sport’s profile in the country.