Tanzania boxers set for continental tests in Zambia

Dar e es Salaam. Tanzania’s amateur boxers are set to test their strength, skill and resilience at the African Amateur Boxing Championships, scheduled to take place in Zambia in May.

The continental showpiece will bring together top boxers from across Africa and is expected to be a major test for Tanzania’s rising talent as the country seeks to strengthen its footprint on the African boxing stage.

The championships will serve as a key platform for Tanzanian boxers to gain international exposure and compete against some of the continent’s most established boxing nations. Officials say participation in the Zambia event is part of a broader strategy to rebuild and develop amateur boxing by exposing athletes to high-level competition and modern training standards.

Preparation for the African Championships will be anchored on a busy domestic calendar, beginning with national competitions aimed at identifying and sharpening top talent.

The National Women’s Open Boxing Championships, scheduled for February 24 to 28, 2026, in Dar es Salaam, will offer female boxers an opportunity to showcase their abilities and stake a claim for selection to the national team.

This will be followed by the National Open Boxing Championships for Men and Women, set for March 17 to 21, 2026. The tournament is expected to attract boxers from across the country, making it one of the most competitive events on the local boxing calendar.

Coaches and selectors will closely monitor performances as they finalise the squad for the Zambia championships. According to officials, emphasis will be placed on discipline, fitness and tactical awareness as the team prepares for the continental challenge.

Training camps are expected to focus on endurance, speed and ring intelligence, areas considered crucial when facing experienced African opponents.

Beyond the African Championships, Tanzania’s boxing programme also has its eyes on the global stage.

Boxers who perform well in Zambia could earn opportunities to represent the country at other major international events, including multi-sport competitions such as the Commonwealth Games, scheduled for July 23 to August 2, 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland.

The African Championships in Zambia are therefore seen not only as an end in themselves but also as a stepping stone toward long-term development.