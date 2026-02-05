Tanzanite queens eye victory in World Cup qualifier against Kenya

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s national Under 20 women’s team, the Tanzanite Queens, has stepped up preparations ahead of a decisive Fifa Under 20 Women’s World Cup qualifier against regional rivals Kenya’s Rising Starlets.

The two teams will meet in the third round of qualification in a high stakes East African derby that could shape the future of women’s football in the region.

The first leg is scheduled for February 7 at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi, with kickoff set for 3pm East African time.

The return leg will be played on February 14 at the Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam, starting at 4pm East African time.

With a place in the final round of qualification on the line, Tanzania have intensified their training programme at the Tanzania Football Federation Technical Centre in Kigamboni, focusing on tactical discipline, fitness levels and match sharpness.

Under head coach Bakari Shime, the camp has entered a critical phase as the team fine tunes its approach for what is expected to be a demanding two leg contest.

Coach Shime said he is encouraged by the progress the squad has made in recent sessions, praising the players’ commitment and willingness to learn as they prepare for one of their toughest assignments so far.

“The players are responding very well in training. The commitment is high and the attitude is positive,” Shime said.

“We know the importance of the first leg in Nairobi and we are working to ensure we are ready both physically and mentally.”

The coach added that the technical bench is placing strong emphasis on organisation and game management, particularly with the understanding that the return leg at home could be decisive.

For Tanzania, the plan is clear, avoid mistakes away from home, stay compact, and look for opportunities to strike while keeping the tie alive for the final showdown in Dar es Salaam.

The Nairobi fixture is expected to test Tanzania’s discipline and mental strength, especially in a hostile environment where Kenya will be eager to impose themselves early.

However, Tanzania’s camp believes that staying composed and sticking to the game plan could give them the edge in what is likely to be a tactical battle.

Across the border, Kenya have also begun their preparations, and their head coach Jackline Juma has already sent a warning to her squad not to underestimate Tanzania.

Despite Kenya coming into the tie with confidence after a commanding 5 1 aggregate victory over Ethiopia, Juma insisted that past results will not matter at this stage of qualification.

“Tanzania is not an easy side,” Juma warned. “They are disciplined, tactical and much organised. Any team that underestimates them does so at its own peril.”

Kenya’s squad blends youth and experience, and they will rely heavily on goalkeeper Christine Adhiambo to provide stability at the back.

In attack, prolific forward Elizabeth Mideva remains their main threat, with her movement and finishing expected to be central to Kenya’s game plan in Nairobi.

The return of defender Lorine Ilavonga has also boosted confidence within the Rising Starlets camp as they look to strengthen their defensive structure ahead of the first leg.

Ilavonga echoed her coach’s message, noting that Kenya must be ruthless at home if they want to avoid pressure in the second leg.

“They know exactly what they want,” Ilavonga said of Tanzania. “We must be clinical, especially at home, and try to take a cushion to Dar es Salaam.” The stakes could not be higher.

The winner over two legs will advance to the final round of qualification for the global showpiece, bringing them one step closer to the Fifa Under 20 Women’s World Cup.

For Tanzania, a strong result in Nairobi would set the stage for a potentially historic night at the Azam Complex, where home support could become a major advantage.

Kenya, on the other hand, will be determined to maximise their home ground edge before facing a difficult away assignment in Dar es Salaam.