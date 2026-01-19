Tanzania National Club Swimming Championships set for April 11, 12

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania National Club Swimming Championships have been officially scheduled for April 11 and12, 2026, according to the Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) annual calendar, underlining the competition’s importance in shaping the country’s swimming fortunes ahead of a demanding international season.

Set to be staged in Dar es Salaam, the National Club Championships will attract swimmers from clubs across the country and serve as one of the most critical domestic assessment platforms of the year.

The meet is widely regarded as a key benchmark for evaluating swimmers’ technical ability, endurance and competitive readiness as Tanzania eyes major regional and global assignments, including the World Aquatics Championships, Commonwealth Games, Youth Olympic Games and the long-term pathway to the Olympic Games.

The 2026 swimming season begins in February with the Taliss-IST Invitational Swimming Championships (February 14–15), followed by an Officials Clinic on February 28, aimed at strengthening technical officiating standards nationwide.

Momentum will then build with the MSC Invitational Meet in Mwanza on March 27 to 28, providing an early competitive test for swimmers ahead of the national championships.

Following the National Club Championships, attention will shift to the East Africa Development Gala (April 18–19) in Dar es Salaam, before elite swimmers head to Ghana for the Africa Aquatics Junior and Senior Championships (April 26 – May 4).

This continental event represents a major opportunity for Tanzanian swimmers to gain international exposure and benchmark themselves against Africa’s best.

Development remains a core focus of TSA’s calendar, highlighted by the East Africa camp (May 4–14), organized in collaboration with Monti Aquaforce.

This will be followed by several local competitions, including the FK Bluemarlin Invitational Gala (May 16–17) and two editions of the Swahili Talent Swimming Gala (May 23–24 and May 30–31), designed to nurture emerging swimmers.

The competitive tempo continues in June with the Tanzania National Junior Championships (June 6–7), the CR/Pepsi Sprint Meet for ages 12 and above (June 13–14), and participation in the Commonwealth Games in Scotland (July 23 – August 2).

A third Swahili Talent Swimming Gala is scheduled for August 30–31.

The season resumes in September with the Tanzania National Open Championships (September 12–13), followed by the Milleston Development Gala (September 19) and the CR Development Gala (October 3–4).

On the global stage, Tanzanian swimmers are expected to compete at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar (October 31 – November 13) and the World Aquatics Short Course Swimming Championships in Beijing (December 1–6).