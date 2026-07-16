Tanzania’s Simbu set for star-studded Sydney Marathon

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania's long-distance running star Alphonce Simbu is set to lead one of the strongest men's fields ever assembled for the TCS Sydney Marathon when the race takes place on August 30, 2026.

Simbu, one of Tanzania's most decorated distance runners, will be among the headline attractions at the prestigious event after organisers confirmed him as part of the elite men's field.

The Arusha-based athlete heads to Australia in excellent form following another outstanding season on the international circuit.

He boasts a personal best of 2:02:47, placing him among the fastest marathon runners in the world, and recently reinforced his credentials with a second-place finish at the 2026 Boston Marathon, one of the six World Marathon Majors.

His consistent performances have made him one of Africa's leading marathon runners and one of the athletes expected to challenge for victory in Sydney.

The race is expected to feature a highly competitive field, with Simbu lining up against several of the world's top marathon runners in what organisers have described as one of the deepest elite men's fields ever assembled on Australian soil.

The quality of the field is expected to produce a fast race as athletes battle not only for victory but also for valuable ranking points ahead of major international competitions.

For Simbu, the Sydney Marathon provides another opportunity to build on an impressive career that has seen him consistently compete against the world's best over the past decade.

His recent performances have underlined his ability to compete with the sport's elite, and expectations are high that he can once again challenge for a podium finish.

The TCS Sydney Marathon has continued to grow in stature in recent years, attracting some of the world's leading distance runners as it cements its place among the most prestigious road races on the international calendar.

A strong performance in Sydney would further enhance Simbu's growing reputation as one of Tanzania's greatest marathon runners and provide another significant milestone in a career that has already delivered numerous international achievements.

Meanwhile, contrary to earlier speculation, fellow Tanzanian runner Magdalena Shauri has not been included in the official elite entry list for this year's race.

Shauri had been linked with a possible appearance in Sydney, but the organisers' confirmed elite roster does not feature her among the athletes set to compete in the women's elite race.

Tanzania has continued to strengthen its reputation in international road running through athletes such as Simbu, whose consistent performances have kept the country's flag flying high at major global competitions.