Tanzania's Simbu finishes second in Boston Marathon to set new national record

Tanzania’s Alphonce Felix Simbu produced a landmark performance at the Boston Marathon on Monday, finishing second and setting a new national record in one of the world’s most competitive road races.
Simbu clocked 2:02:47 to secure a podium finish in the 130th edition of the race, improving Tanzania’s standing in global marathon athletics and delivering one of the country’s strongest performances in recent years.
The result marks a significant milestone in his career, as he lowered his personal best of 2:04:38 and joined the ranks of Tanzania’s most accomplished marathoners.