Tanzania's Simbu finishes second in Boston Marathon to set new national record

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

Tanzania’s Alphonce Felix Simbu produced a landmark performance at the Boston Marathon on Monday, finishing second and setting a new national record in one of the world’s most competitive road races.

Simbu clocked 2:02:47 to secure a podium finish in the 130th edition of the race, improving Tanzania’s standing in global marathon athletics and delivering one of the country’s strongest performances in recent years.

The result marks a significant milestone in his career, as he lowered his personal best of 2:04:38 and joined the ranks of Tanzania’s most accomplished marathoners. 

Also Read

The Boston Marathon was won by Kenya’s John Korir, who crossed the finish line with an impressive 2:01:52 time stamp, breaking the course record. 

As for Simbu, his performance has drawn comparisons with compatriots Juma Ikangaa and Gabriel Geay, both former Boston runners-up.

Despite missing out on victory, the Tanzanian runner remained competitive throughout, holding his position among the leading pack in a field stacked with world-class marathoners.

Final results:

1.  John Korir (Kenya)
2. Alphonce Simbu (Tanzania)
3.  Benson Kipruto (Kenya)
4.  Hailemaryam Kiros (Ethiopia)
5.  Zouhair Talbi (USA)

Latest

  1. Local scientists turn to gene technology in malaria battle

  2. ‘Selling to Informal Markets: A Corporate Blueprint to Successfully Selling to Africa's Informal Retailers’ by Farayi Ziswa

  3. Why freelancers leave projects feeling shortchanged

  4. Is justice in African countries a reflection of our authentic African consciousness?

  5. Pope Leo decries exploitation by world's 'authoritarians' during Angola trip

In the headlines

View All