Tanzania's Simbu finishes second in Boston Marathon to set new national record

Tanzania’s Alphonce Felix Simbu produced a landmark performance at the Boston Marathon on Monday, finishing second and setting a new national record in one of the world’s most competitive road races.

Simbu clocked 2:02:47 to secure a podium finish in the 130th edition of the race, improving Tanzania’s standing in global marathon athletics and delivering one of the country’s strongest performances in recent years.

The result marks a significant milestone in his career, as he lowered his personal best of 2:04:38 and joined the ranks of Tanzania’s most accomplished marathoners.

The Boston Marathon was won by Kenya’s John Korir, who crossed the finish line with an impressive 2:01:52 time stamp, breaking the course record.

As for Simbu, his performance has drawn comparisons with compatriots Juma Ikangaa and Gabriel Geay, both former Boston runners-up.

Despite missing out on victory, the Tanzanian runner remained competitive throughout, holding his position among the leading pack in a field stacked with world-class marathoners.

Final results: