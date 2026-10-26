Tanzania team ready for Dakar Youth Olympics

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania's six athletes are ready to compete in three sports at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, with preparations completed ahead of the event scheduled for October 31 to November 13.

The team will compete in swimming, athletics and judo as Tanzania prepares to join young athletes from around the world at the first edition of the Youth Olympic Games to be staged in Africa.

Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC) vice-president and head of delegation Nasra Mohamed said the team would leave for Dakar tomorrow night, expressing confidence in the preparations made ahead of the competition.

She said the focus had now shifted to the athletes, who are expected to demonstrate their abilities and compete for positive results.

“Thorough preparations have been made, and all the necessary equipment is available. What remains is for the athletes themselves to fight hard and demonstrate their abilities in the competition,” she said.

The delegation comprises six athletes, four of them swimmers, alongside one athlete in track and field and one judoka. Five officials are expected to travel with the team, while two others will meet their own expenses to accompany the delegation.

Mohamed said the TOC had spent the whole of October coordinating preparations, including securing team uniforms, competition equipment and other essential requirements, alongside training arrangements.

Some of the swimmers had travelled to Uganda to compete in events aimed at achieving the required qualifying standards. They were expected to return on Monday before joining their teammates for the journey to Senegal.

The swimming team comprises Crissa Dillip and Filbertha De Mello in the women's category, while Zac Okumu and Austin Okore will compete in the men's events. Swimming coach John Belela said his athletes were in good condition and ready to take on the challenge in Dakar.

He described the competition as an important milestone for Tanzania, particularly for the young swimmers making their way into major international Olympic events.

Belela said the swimmers would compete in freestyle and backstroke events over 50 metres, 100 metres and 200 metres, depending on their respective disciplines.

“Preparations have been good, and the swimmers are in good condition. This is a beginning for us, but we believe we will achieve the results we expect based on the preparations we have made,” he said.

Crissa said she was well prepared and hoped to deliver a strong performanIn athletics, Emmanuel Damas will represent Tanzania in the 800 metres.

He said he was confident of performing well after an extended period of training. “I will fight to the best of my ability. I have prepared for a long time, and I believe I will perform well in the 800 metres,” Damas said.