Tanzania team ready for Dakar Youth Olympics

Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC) vice-president Nasra Mohamed (third right) poses with athletes who will compete in the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, scheduled for October 31 to November 13. From right are swimming coach John Belela, swimmer Crissa Dillip, runner Emmanuel Damas and judoka Ashraf Issa Juma. Second left is athletics coach Marcelina Gwandu, while TOC chief executive officer Khalid Rushaka is on the far left. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Majuto Omary

Sports Reporter

Mwananchi Communications Ltd

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