Tanzania sets sights on Olympic medals in 2028

Dar es Salaam. As Tanzania has begun laying early strategies to increase its representation and medal chances at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, United States. The move follows a working visit by Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC) leaders to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, where they discussed athlete preparation, talent identification, sponsorship, education and sports development.

TOC president Anthony Mtaka said sports associations should start identifying and developing athletes capable of meeting Olympic qualifying standards instead of waiting until shortly before the Games. bHe said early preparations would allow talented athletes to be placed in long-term training and sponsorship programmes, giving them enough time to develop the skills and experience required at international level.

“The TOC welcomes every stakeholder to work together so that the talents of our young people in sport can fly our national flag around the world in 2028,” Mr Mtaka said. Mtaka said Tanzania needs to increase the number of sports in which it competes, with athletics, swimming, boxing, judo, cycling, basketball, football, volleyball and handball among the disciplines discussed in the preparations.

He said the focus should extend beyond athletes to coaches, officials and other sports professionals, with opportunities for education, training and sponsorship forming part of the broader development strategy. The TOC delegation also discussed talent identification programmes and ways of supporting young athletes through training and education opportunities both inside and outside the country.

According to Mtaka, the talks included plans to construct TOC offices and establish a sports centre of excellence for different disciplines in Tanzania. The proposed facility would provide an environment for identifying and nurturing talent.

The discussions also explored opportunities for Tanzanians to pursue careers in coaching and officiating, as well as programmes that can equip athletes with education and skills for life after competitive sport. Meanwhile, IOC president Kirsty Coventry praised President Samia Suluhu Hassan, saying her leadership serves as an inspiration to women around the world.

“Your President Samia Suluhu Hassan makes us women proud. Indeed, she gives us great inspiration,” Coventry said during talks with the TOC delegation and IOC directors and department heads.

Mtaka was accompanied by TOC vice-president Nasra Juma and other officials during the visit, which focused on strengthening cooperation between the two organisations and improving Tanzania’s long-term approach to sports development.