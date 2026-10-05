Tanzania sets sights on Olympic medals in 2028

By  Majuto Omary

Sports Reporter

Mwananchi Communications Ltd

Also Read

Latest

  1. IPU Assembly puts Tanzania’s governance record in spotlight

  2. IPU president sets peace, parliamentary oversight as priorities for successor

  3. US and German scientists win Nobel medicine prize for work on light and brain

  4. NMB rolls out three customer service initiatives

  5. Zanzibar developer acquires new hotel in Stone Town

  6. Tanzanian bodybuilders ready for Kenya showdown

In the headlines

View All