THE MEDIA LENS: The invisible but powerful editor

Not long ago, the front page of a newspaper reflected the judgment of experienced editors. The lead story was chosen after rigorous debate, guided by news values such as public interest, significance, relevance, and impact. Editors acted as gatekeepers, deciding not only what people should know, but why it mattered.

Today, a different editor has taken centre stage. It has no office, no press card, no editor’s note, and no byline. It is an algorithm.

Every time we open Facebook, X, TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, or Google News, sophisticated algorithms determine what appears on our screens. They decide which stories trend, which videos go viral, which headlines gain visibility, and which voices quietly disappear into the digital noise.

The question is no longer whether algorithms influence our media consumption. The question is: how much power have we handed over to them?

Unlike traditional editors, algorithms are not guided by editorial judgment or public interest. They are designed to optimise engagement. Their objective is to maximise clicks, likes, comments, watch time, and shares. The longer users remain on a platform, the more valuable they become to advertisers and the platform itself.

This distinction matters because what attracts attention is not always what serves society. A story exposing corruption may receive less engagement than celebrity gossip. A carefully researched investigative report may struggle to compete with a sensational rumour.

The algorithm does not ask whether a story strengthens democracy or informs citizens. It asks whether people will keep scrolling. This shift has fundamentally changed the relationship between journalism and its audience.

For generations, editors exercised professional judgment to balance public interest with audience interest. Good journalism often required making difficult editorial decisions that prioritised significance over popularity.

Algorithms operate differently. They reward behaviour, not necessarily value. Every click, every pause on a video, every comment, and every share teaches the algorithm what keeps people engaged. Over time, this creates highly personalised news experiences where two people living in the same city may see entirely different versions of the day’s events.

The consequences extend far beyond convenience. Personalised feeds can reinforce existing beliefs while limiting exposure to alternative perspectives. For independent creators and emerging media organisations, algorithms have levelled parts of the playing field. The issue, therefore, is not the existence of algorithms. It is the absence of transparency about how they shape public discourse.

Most users have little understanding of why certain stories appear on their feeds while others remain invisible. The editorial decisions that once took place in open newsrooms are now embedded within complex mathematical models owned by private technology companies.

This concentration of influence raises important questions. Who determines what billions of people see every day? Who is accountable when algorithms amplify misinformation or suppress credible reporting? Should commercial engagement metrics decide the visibility of information that affects public health, elections, or national security?

These are no longer theoretical questions. They are questions that governments, regulators, technology companies, and media organisations around the world are struggling to answer.

For journalists, the challenge is equally significant. Newsrooms increasingly produce content with algorithms in mind. Headlines are optimised for search engines. Stories are formatted for social media platforms. Videos are designed to retain viewer attention during the critical first few seconds. While these practices improve discoverability, they also risk allowing technology to shape editorial priorities.

The danger lies in allowing the algorithm to become the editor. Journalism should never be reduced to producing content that simply satisfies a machine. Its purpose is to inform citizens, hold institutions accountable, provide context, and contribute to informed public debate. Those responsibilities cannot be measured solely through engagement metrics.

Technology will continue to evolve, and algorithms will remain central to how information is distributed. They are powerful tools that can connect people with valuable journalism, but they should not become substitutes for editorial judgment or critical thinking. The greatest editor in modern media may indeed be invisible. But the greatest responsibility still belongs to those who create journalism—and to those who choose to consume it thoughtfully.

Because while algorithms may decide what we see first, they should never decide what we believe.