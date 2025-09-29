Tanzanite secure place in Africa World Cup qualifier next round

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s U-20 women’s national team, the Tanzanite Queens, continued their impressive run in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers with a 2-0 away victory over Angola last Saturday.

The result secured them a spot in the third round with a commanding 6-0 aggregate score.

Although the win underlined their dominance, head coach Bakari Shime and his technical bench admitted that the encounter was a learning experience, revealing weaknesses that must be addressed if the team is to remain competitive in the tournament.

Related Sports Tanzania set for decisive Angola World Cup clash

“It was a good match for us and one that gives us a clearer picture of how to prepare for the next challenge,” said Shime.

“We made several mistakes across all departments—defense, midfield and attack. We have a lot of work to do, but I believe that with better preparation time ahead of the next game, we will perform even better.”

Shime stressed the importance of self-assessment and internal improvement rather than focusing solely on future opponents.

“Our biggest task is to examine ourselves and identify the specific shortcomings that need fixing. Once we strengthen our own game, it will not matter who we face. At our best, we can handle any team that comes our way.”

The Tanzanite Queens will now prepare to meet the winner between Kenya and Ethiopia, who faced off yesterday evening in Nairobi.

That match will determine Tanzania’s third-round opponent in what is expected to be a more demanding test. Shime added that his side’s success should not mask the need for consistent growth.

He said that continuous development will be crucial not only for the current qualifiers but also for the broader ambition of building a strong women’s football foundation in Tanzania.