Walid Regragui feels the heat as Morocco prepare for AFCON 2025 final

Rabat. Morocco head coach Walid Regragui has acknowledged the immense pressure his side faces ahead of the AFCON 2025 final, which takes place tomorrow at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium. Speaking ahead of the clash, Regragui emphasised the importance of controlling emotions, particularly as the hosts prepare to face a confident and in-form Senegal side.

“The pressure is high for us in Morocco because we are playing at home, so we must control our emotions,” Regragui said. “In the match against Tanzania, we couldn’t score in the first 25 minutes, and the game against Cameroon was also tough, forcing us to adapt. This is the final, so it is crucial to adjust.”

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw also reflected on the challenge of facing a host nation, while praising Egypt as one of Africa’s historically strongest teams. “The country is not ready, and neither am I.Sadio Mane retiring may be a hasty decision… For me, Egypt are a bigger team than Morocco because they have won more titles (7),” Thiaw said.

Off the pitch, Senegal have released a strongly worded statement highlighting serious concerns over organisation, security and fan access ahead of the final. The delegation reported a lack of adequate security on arrival in Rabat and criticised their initial accommodation, which they said did not meet required standards. Following an official complaint, the team was relocated to a new hotel.

Senegal also confirmed they refused to train at the Morocco Technical Centre, citing concerns over its suitability, and revealed they had received no response regarding alternative arrangements they formally requested. Fan access has emerged as a major issue, with the federation receiving only two VVIP tickets and no opportunity to purchase additional VIP or VVIP tickets, unlike during the semi-finals. Overall, Senegal reported an allocation of 300 Category 1 tickets, 850 Category 2 tickets, and 1,700 Category 3 tickets, which they consider insufficient for their supporters in Morocco.

The federation has called on CAF and the local organising committee to take immediate corrective measures to ensure fairness, equality and security, underlining that these principles are essential for the credibility and success of African football.

This final will mark Senegal’s fourth AFCON final appearance, their first since 2021, while Morocco contest their second final, having last reached the semi-finals in 2004. Notably, when Morocco lifted the trophy in 1976, the competition used a round-robin format rather than a single final match.

The two sides meet for the first time in an AFCON final, though their footballing history is long and competitive. Across 31 previous encounters, Morocco have 18 wins to Senegal’s six, with seven draws. Their most recent meeting came at the 2024 CHAN tournament, where Morocco ousted defending champions Senegal on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the semi-finals.

Historically, host nations have enjoyed considerable success in the AFCON, claiming the title on 12 occasions, including Ethiopia (1962), Ghana (1963, 1978), Sudan (1970), Nigeria (1980), Egypt (1986, 2006), Algeria (1990), South Africa (1996), Tunisia (2004) and Côte d’Ivoire (2023).