Wanyeche inspired by Samia’s praise after Uganda Open triumph

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s Hawa Wanyeche says President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s congratulatory message following her historic victory at the Uganda Ladies Open has given her fresh motivation to raise her game in upcoming international competitions.

Wanyeche, a member of TPDF Lugalo Golf Club, became the fifth Tanzanian golfer to win the prestigious Uganda Ladies Open after producing a dramatic finish at the Uganda Golf Club on Saturday. She edged Uganda’s Peace Kabasweka and teenage sensation Keisha Kagoro after a tense final hole in the 75th edition of the championship.

The victory came after Wanyeche had trailed by one stroke going into the closing stages. Kabasweka and Kagoro struggled badly on the par-four 18th, reportedly taking six putts each, allowing Wanyeche to secure the title with a simple winning putt.

The achievement attracted praise from President Samia, who has previously demonstrated her support for Tanzania’s women golfers. In 2024, she congratulated the country’s lady golfers for continuing to fly the national flag high in international competitions and pledged government support for the development of the sport. Wanyeche said being personally commended by the Head of State has made the latest victory particularly special, describing it as a first in her golfing career.“I am very happy and honoured to receive congratulations from President Samia. This is the first time in my career that I have been commended by the President for my performance in golf,” said Wanyeche. She added that the President’s recognition had inspired her to work even harder and perform better in the international tournaments ahead.

“Her message has given me more motivation to continue working hard. I want to use this opportunity to improve my game and represent Tanzania even better in the next international competitions,” she said. Wanyeche also expressed a personal wish to meet President Samia and hand over the Uganda Ladies Open trophy to her before taking a photograph together.

“I would be very happy if I get an opportunity to meet the President, hand over the trophy to her and take a picture together. That would mean a lot to me because this victory is not only mine; I carried the Tanzanian flag,” she said.

Her victory continues Tanzania’s impressive record at the Uganda Ladies Open. Before Wanyeche, Sophie Viggo won the title in 2005 and 2006, Angel Eaton triumphed in 2013 and 2017, Neema Olomi won in 2018 and Madina Iddi claimed the 2024 crown.

Wanyeche has also been a consistent member of Tanzania’s national women’s golf team. She was part of the team that won the East and Central All Africa Challenge Trophy, while she has represented Tanzania alongside Madina Iddi, Neema Olomi and other leading golfers at major continental events.