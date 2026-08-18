Government seeks to slash poultry feed costs in Sh3.5 trillion plan

Dar es Salaam. The government has unveiled an ambitious Sh3.5 trillion (about $1.3 billion) strategy to overhaul the poultry sector, targeting a reduction in feed costs.

The National Poultry Development Strategy (NPDS) 2026–2036 identifies high feed costs as the primary bottleneck to sector competitiveness with estimates putting it at about 70 percent of the total production expenses but the new strategy targets to reduce it to 50 percent.

To address this, the government’s ‘Flagship 1’ programme aims to expand local production of key raw materials, particularly maize and soybeans, to levels comparable with global leaders such as Brazil.

Under the roadmap, soybean production is projected to surge from the current 25,000 tonnes to 300,000 tonnes by 2036. Crucially, the strategy requires that 20 percent of local soybean production is specifically dedicated to poultry feed processing.

To support this, the government will deploy a Sh33 billion de-risking fund to encourage financial institutions to offer credit products for soybean input supply and storage.

At the same time, the government plans to double maize production dedicated to animal feed from 750,000 tonnes to 1.5 million tonnes.

“Central to this is the promotion of specialised maize varieties tailored for livestock, such as high-yielding yellow maize, quality protein maize (QPM), and drought-tolerant varieties,” the strategy document states.

The government also intends to promote contract farming models to stabilise prices and supply while modernising processing facilities.

The aim is to achieve an 80 percent utilisation rate in feed mills, ensuring that local grains effectively drive national economic transformation.

The agricultural overhaul serves as a strategic pillar of Tanzania Development Vision 2050, which aims to transition the nation into a high-income, industrialised economy.

The strategy asserts that the poultry industry represents one of the most dynamic and inclusive opportunities within Tanzania’s agricultural transformation agenda.

To meet these economic marathon goals, poultry’s contribution to national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) must rise from 1.8 percent to at least three percent by 2036, with the sector’s total value projected to reach Sh9.03 trillion.

The private sector is expected to be the primary engine of this growth, providing 60 percent of the Sh3.5 trillion financing.





Empowering the backbone

Recognising that women and youth form the backbone of the sector, engaging 51.3 percent and 65 percent respectively, the NPDS introduces a new deal through Flagship 2.

The initiative focuses on decentralising access to quality genetics while creating thousands of agribusiness jobs.

A key intervention involves training and accrediting over 3,000 youth- and women-led, farmer-facing Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to operate as registered mothering units.

These units will provide early chick care and distribute vaccinated chicks to farmers, helping to address high mortality rates.

By 2036, the government targets more than 70 percent participation by women and youth across higher-value segments of the poultry chain.

What farmers say

Poultry farmer, Mr Solomon Kajula, said the high cost of feed was placing a heavy burden on producers.

“If the government has taken this step, we believe things will improve significantly for us because feed costs remain our biggest challenge,” he said.

Mr Kajula urged authorities to tighten monitoring of veterinary medicines and vaccines to protect livestock from substandard or expired products.

“We ask the government to closely monitor agro-dealers because sometimes you buy medicine only to find it is expired or ineffective,” he said,.

Sharing similar sentiments, Ms Chausiku Nasorro, said the plan could provide a strong foundation for the industry if effectively implemented.

Deputy Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Ms Ng’wasi Kamani, said the government is working with the Ministry of Agriculture to boost soybean production and improve maize storage to lower feed prices.

“Increasing local Soybean yields will curb import dependency and ease foreign exchange pressure,” she said. She explained that authorities are promoting yellow maize varieties specifically for animal feed to prevent competition with human consumption.

“We want clear distinction in maize varieties so poultry producers do not compete with human food supplies,” noted Ms Kamani. She added that the private sector remains central to financing and executing the strategy.