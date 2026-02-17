Why Tanzania’s clubs fell short of the Caf Cup Quarterfinals

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s four representatives in this season’s CAF interclub competitions have all fallen short of the knockout stage, with the official group standings underlining how narrow the margins were and where the decisive gaps emerged.

In the Caf Champions League, Young Africans (Yanga) finished third in Group B with eight points, behind Al Ahly with 10 points and ASFAR with nine, while JS Kabylie anchored the group with three points. Yanga recorded two wins, two draws and two defeats, scoring five goals and conceding four for a positive goal difference of +1.

The table shows just how competitive the group was. Only two points separated Yanga from leaders Al Ahly and one point from second-placed ASFAR. Defensively, Yanga were solid, conceding only four goals in six matches, fewer than Al Ahly and level with FAR Rabat. However, scoring five goals in six games proved insufficient in a tightly contested pool where efficiency in front of goal made the difference.

Yanga head coach Pedro Goncalves maintained that the standings do not fully capture his side’s performances.

“The results do not reflect our actual performances in all matches. We competed strongly and in many games we were the better side, but small details made the difference,” said Goncalves.

“Now we return to our local league assignments with clear focus. Our objective is to defend all the titles we currently hold and prepare better for next season’s continental competition.”

As reigning Mainland Premier League champions and CRDB Federation Cup holders, Yanga now shift their focus to domestic dominance while planning a stronger continental return.

Simba SC’s Champions League journey in Group D was more difficult. They finished bottom with five points from six matches, registering one win, two draws and three defeats.

Simba scored seven goals and conceded five, ending with a goal difference of -2. Group D was topped by Stade Malien with 11 points, followed by Esperance Tunis with nine and Petro Atletico with six.

Simba’s five points left them just one point behind Petro Atletico, meaning qualification was mathematically within reach until late in the campaign.

Notably, Simba scored seven goals, more than Stade Malien and Petro Atletico, but defensive lapses and dropped points at crucial moments cost them progression.

The standings suggest that while Simba were competitive in attack, consistency and game management proved decisive factors.

In the Caf Confederation Cup, Azam FC finished third in Group B with nine points. Wydad dominated the group with 15 points, followed by Maniema Union with 12.

Azam secured three wins and three losses, scoring four goals and conceding six for a negative goal difference of -2.

Azam’s nine points would have been enough to qualify in some groups, but Wydad and Maniema were simply more consistent.

The Tanzanian side struggled offensively, with only four goals in six matches, which limited their ability to convert competitive performances into crucial wins.

Head coach Florent Ibenge praised his squad despite the outcome.

“I commend my players for the best show they displayed in the group stage. They fought hard in every match and showed great commitment,” said Ibenge.

“We take these results as a challenge for next season. If we qualify again, we will return stronger and better prepared.”

Singida Black Stars, competing in Group C of the Confederation Cup, also placed third with five points. The group was led by CR Belouizdad with 15 points, followed by Otoho d’Oyo with nine, while Singida and Stellenbosch both finished on five points.

Singida’s record of one win, two draws and three defeats, with three goals scored and six conceded, reflects a campaign where scoring proved a major challenge.

Across the four Tanzanian clubs, the standings reveal a common pattern: competitive displays but limited scoring output and costly lapses in decisive moments.