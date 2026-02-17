Tanzania’s Public Service Recruitment: Over 1,000 health posts up for grabs

Dar es Salaam. The government has announced 1,086 vacancies in the health sector through the Public Service Recruitment Secretariat (PSRS), in a move aimed at strengthening service delivery in ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) and local government authorities (LGAs).

The announcement referenced No. JA.9/259/01/C/20 dated Friday, February 13, 2026, was signed by the Secretary of the Public Service Recruitment Secretariat.

The majority of positions are for Medical Officer Grade II (492), followed by Assistant Environmental Health Officer Grade II (172) and Assistant Nursing Officer Grade II (100).

Other advertised posts include Assistant Clinical Officer Grade II (90), Dental and Oral Surgeon Grade II (65), Nursing Officer Grade II (50), Physiotherapist Grade II (39), Biomedical Equipment Engineer Grade II (31), Dental Therapist Grade II (30), and Specialist Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Grade II (17).

Regarding qualifications, the advert seen by The Citizen says that applicants for the medical officer position must hold a Doctor of Medicine degree, have completed a recognised internship, and be registered with the Medical Council of Tanganyika.

Nursing cadres must possess a degree or diploma in nursing and be registered with the Tanzania Nursing and Midwifery Council, while biomedical equipment engineers must be registered with the Engineers Registration Board.

Assistant environmental health officers are required to hold a diploma in Environmental Health Sciences and be registered with the Environmental Health Practitioners Registration Board.

Furthermore, the notice states that all applicants must be Tanzanian citizens aged not above 45 years, except for positions in military institutions, where the age limit is 25 years for non-degree holders and 30 years for degree holders.

Persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply and indicate their condition in the application system.

All applications must be submitted online through the Recruitment Portal of the President’s Office under the Public Service Recruitment Secretariat by Friday, February 27, 2026.

Applications submitted outside the prescribed procedure will not be considered.

According to the notice, applicants are required to attach a signed application letter, academic certificates certified by an advocate, and a birth certificate.