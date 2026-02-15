CAF to conduct Champions League and Confederation Cup quarter-final draw on Feb 17

Dar es Salaam. The quarter-final draw for the 2025/26 CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup will be conducted on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at the headquarters of the Confederation of African Football in Cairo, with proceedings scheduled to commence at at 1:00 pm.

The event will not only determine the quarter-final pairings but also map out the route to the final in both competitions, heightening anticipation among clubs and supporters across the continent.

Champions League picture clarifies

In the Champions League, seven teams have already secured their places in the last eight, with the remaining slot to be decided in the concluding round of group-stage fixtures.

From Group A, Egyptian side Pyramids FC progressed as group winners following a consistent campaign.

In Group B, record African champions Al Ahly have booked their quarter-final berth with nine points. However, their final fixture will determine whether they advance as group leaders.

Tanzania’s representatives Young Africans remain in contention for qualification, alongside Morocco’s AS FAR, in a closely fought battle for the remaining position.

Group C has already produced its qualifiers, with Sudan’s Al Hilal Omdurman and South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns advancing after convincing victories over MC Alger.

In Group D, Tunisia’s Esperance de Tunis confirmed qualification with nine points, while Mali’s Stade Malien finished as group leaders on eleven points.

Tanzania’s Simba SC and Angola’s Petro de Luanda have bowed out of the competition.

The confirmed quarter-finalists to date include Pyramids FC, Al Ahly, Stade Malien, Al Hilal Omdurman, Mamelodi Sundowns, RS Berkane, and Esperance de Tunis.

The final berth will be settled by the outcome of the decisive Group B encounter involving Young Africans and AS FAR.

Supporters now await Tuesday’s draw with keen interest, as it will define the knockout pathway and potentially set up high-profile continental clashes.

Confederation Cup contenders set

Attention will also turn to the Confederation Cup, where the quarter-final line-up is rapidly taking shape.

Among those who have qualified are Algeria’s USM Alger, Morocco’s Olympic Safi and Wydad Casablanca, as well as CR Belouizdad, Congo’s AS Otoho, Egypt’s Zamalek, and Al Masry.

As with the Champions League, Tuesday’s ceremony will determine both the quarter-final fixtures and the potential semi-final paths, promising compelling encounters in Africa’s secondary club competition.