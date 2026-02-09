Dubai breakthrough: DSC coach sees Olympic promise in junior swimmers

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam Swimming Club (DSC) coach Kanisi Mabena has expressed strong optimism that Tanzania can produce Olympic-qualifying swimmers if young talents are consistently exposed to high-level international competitions.

Speaking to The Citizen shortly after the conclusion of the Dubai Open Swimming Championships held at the Hamdan Sports Complex in the United Arab Emirates, Mabena said the competition provided valuable exposure and clear evidence of steady progress among Tanzanian swimmers.

According to Mabena, most DSC swimmers who took part in the championships recorded new personal best (PB) times, a strong indicator of technical improvement and growing confidence when competing against elite and experienced international swimmers.

“The Dubai Open featured more than 1,500 swimmers from across the world, including highly experienced and world-class athletes. Despite this, our swimmers showed great improvement, with many setting personal bests,” said Mabena.

He singled out Camilla Kyenekiki, who won a bronze medal in the 50-metre backstroke at just 11 years of age, describing her achievement as a major milestone for Tanzanian swimming.

“This is a clear sign that if we nurture these swimmers well and give them regular international exposure, Olympic qualification is achievable in the future,” he said.

Junior swimmers show strong development

Mabena noted that the majority of DSC swimmers competed in the junior category, with ages ranging between nine and 11 years, reflecting the club’s long-term focus on grassroots development.

Hayaan Divecha (11) competed in three events and recorded a personal best in the 50m breaststroke. Other events were 50m freestyle and 100m breaststroke.

Vihana Divecha (10) delivered an impressive performance across four events, posting PBs in the 50m breaststroke, 50m freestyle, and 100m breaststroke, alongside the 50m backstroke.

Anika James (10) was among the busiest swimmers, competing in eight events and registering PBs in 200m freestyle, 50m butterfly, 50m breaststroke, 50m freestyle, 100m breaststroke, and 100m freestyle, showing versatility across multiple strokes.

At just nine years old, Ola Kimaro competed in two events and achieved PBs in both the 50m breaststroke and 50m freestyle, underlining the promise of Tanzania’s youngest talents.

Medal moment and multiple PBs

The standout performer, Camilla Kyenekiki (11), swam in nine events and delivered PBs in seven of them, including 200m freestyle, 50m butterfly, 50m breaststroke, 50m freestyle, and 100m freestyle. Her bronze medal in the 50m backstroke marked Tanzania’s highlight of the championships.

Similarly, Jamila Masoud (11) posted PBs in both her events, the 50m butterfly and 50m freestyle, while Moza Masoud (10) recorded PBs in five events, including 100m backstroke, 50m breaststroke, 100m butterfly, 100m breaststroke, and 50m backstroke.

Iris Mattaka (11) competed in eight events and achieved PBs in six, notably in 200m freestyle, 50m butterfly, 50m breaststroke, 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke, and 100m freestyle.

Another promising youngster, Tamera Matuja (9), swam seven events and impressively posted PBs in all of them, highlighting rapid technical and physical development.

Senior category representation

In the senior championships, Remi Chande (19) competed in five events, achieving PBs in the 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly, while also contesting the 100m and 200m backstroke events.

Long-term vision

Mabena said the performances reflect DSC’s junior long-term athlete development plan, which focuses on early technical training and gradual exposure to competitive environments.

He urged parents to enroll their children in the program and ensure young swimmers participate in both local and international galas to gain experience.