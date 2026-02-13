Taliss-IST Invitational swimming championships set for February 14–15 at IST Masaki pool

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam is set to stage one of the most anticipated swimming competitions of the year as the Taliss-IST Invitational Swimming Championships take place on February 14 and 15, 2026, at the International School of Tanganyika (IST) Masaki swimming pool.

The two-day event is expected to attract large crowds and position itself as a major highlight on Tanzania’s 2026 sporting calendar.

Sanctioned by the Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA), the championships will bring together more than 15 swimming clubs from across the country and are projected to feature over 250 swimmers.

Speaking ahead of the event, Taliss-IST Communications Manager Claire Pamella Kamahoro said the competition continues to grow in stature, reflecting the steady development of swimming in Tanzania.

In addition to local talent, the championships will welcome guest swimmers from Malawi and Rwanda, adding a regional dimension to the meet.

The inclusion of international participants is expected to raise competitive standards while strengthening sporting ties within the East and Southern African region.

Claire said that the Guest of Honour on the final day will be Hamisi Mwinjuma, the Deputy Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, whose presence underlines the government’s growing support for aquatic sports and youth development.

Strong club representation nNationwide

A total of 16 clubs have confirmed participation, showcasing the depth and diversity of Tanzania’s swimming community.

These include Taliss Swim Club, Dar Swim Club, Mwanza Swim Club, Riptide Swim Club, Bluefins Swim Club, North Coast Swim Club, MIS Piranhas, Dolphin Swimmers Club and Kigali Sporting Club.

Others are Lake Victoria Sports Club, Premier Swim Club, Braeburn Sharks, Wahoo Swim Club-ISZ, Monti Aqua Force, Hurricanes Swim Club, and Liyani Swim Club.

Strong backing from sponsors

The event is supported by a strong lineup of sponsors, including Camusat, Gemin Investments, Africa Power Machinery, Northern Engineering Works Limited, Just Fit, Bwana Sukari, The Duke Media, Sayona, Medinova, and Red Dot.

A platform for growth and excellence

Designed for swimmers of all ages and experience levels, the Taliss-IST Invitational will feature a wide range of individual races and relay events.