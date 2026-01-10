Yanga invite global investors for Landmark Stadium Project in Dar es Salaam

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Mainland giants Young Africans Sports Club (Yanga SC) have officially taken a major step toward realizing their long-held dream of owning a modern home ground after issuing a public call for Expressions of Interest (EOI) from strategic partners and investors for the construction of the Yanga Stadium and allied facilities.

In a public notice dated January 9, 2026, the club invited reputable, financially capable local and international firms, investors or consortia to partner with Yanga SC in developing the proposed stadium project under a long-term partnership arrangement.

The stadium is planned to be constructed at Jangwani/Twiga Street, formerly the site of the Kaunda Stadium, on land owned by the club.

According to the notice, the move is aligned with Yanga SC’s long-term infrastructure development strategy, which aims to enhance the club’s commercial strength, operational independence and global competitiveness.

The project is expected to be a milestone in Tanzanian football, reflecting the club’s ambition to match continental standards both on and off the pitch.

Project vision and partnership model

Yanga SC stated that it intends to establish a strategic partnership under a funded partner model, whereby the selected partner will mobilize and fully cover the costs of construction and related development works.

The club made it clear that it is open to evaluating various commercially viable partnership structures proposed by interested parties.

These structures include, but are not limited to, naming-rights models, sponsorship-led funding, concession or Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangements, and Design-Build-Finance-Operate (DBFO) frameworks. Any proposed model will be subjected to review and approval through the club’s internal governance and decision-making organs.

This flexible approach, according to the notice, is designed to attract a wide pool of experienced investors and developers with the technical and financial capacity to deliver a modern stadium that meets international standards.

Indicative scope of the stadium project

The scope of the proposed partnership is expected to cover the full construction and delivery of the stadium and its associated infrastructure.

While final specifications will be provided at a later stage to shortlisted parties, the indicative scope outlines a comprehensive and modern football facility.

The planned stadium will have a seating capacity ranging between 25,000 and 35,000 spectators, positioning it among the largest club-owned football venues in the country.

The stadium superstructure and bowl will include modern spectator facilities and seating designed for comfort, safety and accessibility.

The playing surface is expected to be a hybrid pitch, incorporating advanced pitch technology, drainage and irrigation systems to ensure durability and year-round usability.

In addition, the project will include VIP and hospitality areas, media and broadcast facilities, as well as key operational spaces to support matchday and non-matchday activities.

Security systems, access control and turnstiles will also form part of the project, alongside stadium lighting, electrical systems and utilities that meet international broadcast and safety standards. External works such as parking areas, access roads and landscaping are also included within the indicative scope.

Eligibility and investor expectations

Yanga SC outlined minimum eligibility requirements for interested parties, emphasizing experience, financial strength and technical capability.

Potential partners must demonstrate a proven track record in financing and/or delivering major infrastructure projects, preferably stadiums or equivalent large-scale developments.

Strong financial capacity and the ability to mobilize project funding are key requirements, supported by evidence such as audited financial statements and proof of funding capacity.

Interested parties are also expected to show technical and project delivery capability, either directly or through Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) or contracting partners.

Compliance with Tanzanian laws and regulations is mandatory, ensuring that the project adheres to national legal, tax and regulatory frameworks.

EOI submission requirements

The club has set out clear requirements for submitting an Expression of Interest. At a minimum, interested parties must submit a signed Letter of Interest, company or consortium details including country of registration, a brief high-level profile and relevant experience, and an indicative partnership or funding concept.

Contact details of a designated contact person must also be provided. In addition, mandatory supporting documents must be submitted in PDF format. These include certificates of incorporation or registration, a valid business license, VAT registration where applicable, tax clearance certificates or equivalent proof of tax compliance, and company ownership or beneficial ownership disclosures.

Where required, interested parties are also encouraged to submit audited financial statements for the last three years, proof of funding capacity such as bank comfort letters, and summaries of comparable projects previously undertaken.

Upon receipt and evaluation of the EOIs, Yanga SC will share next-stage requirements with shortlisted or interested parties. These will include preliminary project information, confidentiality processes where applicable, and engagement timelines.

The announcement has been widely welcomed by Yanga supporters and football stakeholders, who view the project as a transformative development for the club and Tanzanian football at large.

If successfully implemented, the stadium is expected to enhance matchday revenues, attract major international events and strengthen Yanga’s commercial brand.