Yanga, Simba and Azam land favourable ties in Federation Cup

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s football heavyweights Young Africans, Simba and Azam FC have been handed relatively favourable fixtures following the draw for the round of 16 of the CRDB Federation Cup, conducted yesterday.

The knockout competition, which remains one of the most prestigious domestic trophies, carries added significance this season as the eventual winner will earn the right to represent Tanzania in the CAF Confederation Cup next campaign.

Defending champions Young Africans, popularly known as Yanga, were drawn against Polisi Tanzania from the Championship division.

The tie presents an opportunity for the holders to assert their dominance early, although cup history has repeatedly shown that lower division sides can be dangerous opponents in one off encounters.

Simba, who are also chasing silverware to complement their continental ambitions, will face B19 FC, another side from the second tier.

On paper, the Reds are clear favourites, but the fixture still demands focus as Championship teams often treat matches against giants as career defining occasions.

Azam FC, the third member of the traditional “big three,” were drawn against Mbeya Kwanza, while Singida Black Stars will take on Songea United, both also from the Championship division.

All round of 16 matches are scheduled to be played between April 9 and 11, according to the official draw.

Several intriguing fixtures feature elsewhere in the draw. Geita Gold will meet Nyika, while JKT Tanzania face Hausang. Coastal rivals Coastal Union and Stand United will also battle for a quarterfinal slot.

Other ties include Namungo versus Kagera Sugar, Mbeya City against Bandari Tanzania, and Fountain Gate taking on Gunners.

The draw also mapped out the potential quarterfinal clashes. The winner between Young Africans and Polisi Tanzania will face either Tanzania Prisons or TMA Stars.

Simba, should they overcome B19 FC, will meet the winner between Dodoma Jiji and African Sports.

Azam FC’s path could see them face the winner of Fountain Gate versus Gunners, while Singida Black Stars will square off against whoever emerges victorious between Mbeya City and Bandari Tanzania. Elsewhere, the winner between Namungo and Kagera Sugar will play either TRA United or Kijiwe Nongwa.

Additional projected ties show the winner of Coastal Union versus Stand United meeting the victor between Pamba Jiji and Transit Camp.