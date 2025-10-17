Yanga, Simba SC to miss key players in crucial CAF fixtures

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s football giants, Young Africans (Yanga SC) and Simba SC, have both departed for their crucial CAF Champions League second preliminary round first-leg matches this weekend, with both sides missing key players due to injuries and fitness issues.

The two clubs are representing the country in Africa’s premier club competition and will be looking to secure favorable results away from home before the decisive return legs next week.

Yanga head to Malawi without five players

Yanga SC have traveled to Lilongwe, Malawi, ahead of their clash against Silver Strikers FC scheduled for Saturday at 4pm East African time.

However, the Tanzanian champions will have to do without five important players, Salum “Sure Boy” Abubakar, Dennis Nkane, Farid Mussa, Abdulnasir “Casemiro” Abdallah, and Abubakar Nizar Othman alias Ninju.

All five were left out of the travelling squad due technical reasons according to the report received by The Citizen.

Despite the absences, Yanga’s travelling team remains strong, featuring a mix of experienced campaigners and new signings ready to make an impact on the continental stage.

The squad includes Djigui Diarra, Msheri, Khomeini, Israel Mwenda, lassine Kouma, Shadrack Boka, Mohamed Hussein, Dickson Job, Frank Assinki, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Ibrahim Bacca, Azizi Andabwile, Balla Conte, Mudathir Yahya, Mohamed Doumbia, Edmund John, Offen Chikola, Clement Mzize, Celestine Ecua, Maxi Nzengeli, Dube, and Andy Boyeli.

Three players, Pacome Zouzoua, Prince Dube and Duke Abuya will join the team while in Lilongwe. The team assistant coach,

Simba travel to Eswatini without Camara and Bajaber

Simba SC have also jetted out for their CAF Champions League mission, heading to Mbabane, Eswatini, where they will face Nsingizini Hotspurs FC on Sunday at 4pm East Africa time.

The Msimbazi Street giants will be without their first-choice goalkeeper Moussa Camara, who is recovering from injury, and attacking midfielder Mohamed Bajaber.

Despite these setbacks, head coach Dimitar Pantev has assembled a competitive squad capable of getting a good result away from home. The travelling team comprises:

Players who travelled to Eswatini are Yakoub Suleiman and Hussein Abel who Shomari Kapombe, David Kameta, Anthony Mligo, Karaboue Chamou, Rushine De Reuck, Wilson Nangu, and Vedastus Masinde.

Others are Yusuph Kagoma, Mzamiru Yassin, Naby Camara, Joshua Mutale, Kibu Denis, Elie Mpanzu, Ladaki Chasambi, Jean Charles Ahoua, Neo Maema, and Morice Abraham;

Also in the list are Jonathan Sowah, Steven Mukwala, and Seleman Mwalimu. Simba’s attack will once again rely on the striking power of Steven Mukwala and Jonathan Sowah, supported by playmakers Neo Maema and Joshua Mutale.

The team’s defensive structure, led by Kapombe and De Reuck, will be crucial in handling Nsingizini’s counter-attacking threats. Assistant coach Juma Mgunda noted that team spirit is high and that Simba’s goal is to secure an away victory to ease pressure in the return leg at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Tanzanian Giants Eye Group Stage Qualification

For both clubs, these fixtures carry enormous significance. Yanga are aiming to qualify for the CAF Champions League group stage for the second consecutive season, while Simba are determined to continue their impressive continental record and reaffirm their dominance in the region.

A good performance in these away legs will not only boost Tanzania’s football reputation but also improve the country’s CAF ranking.

With both clubs missing key figures, depth, discipline, and tactical awareness will be decisive factors.