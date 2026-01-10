Yanga stay perfect, knock out Singida to set up Azam final clash in NMB Mapinduzi Cup

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans SC (Yanga) have secured a place in the final of the NMB Mapinduzi Cup after a hard-fought 1–0 victory over Singida Black Stars in the semifinal played on January 9, 2026, at the New Amaan Complex Stadium in Unguja, Zanzibar.

The closely contested encounter was decided in the 54th minute when Congolese forward Maxi Nzengeli calmly slotted home the match-winning goal.

Nzengeli made full use of a perfectly timed long through ball from Ivorian midfielder Pacôme Zouzoua, who split the Singida defense with an incisive pass from midfield. The striker showed composure in front of goal to give Yanga the crucial breakthrough.

Despite Singida Black Stars pushing hard for an equalizer, Yanga displayed experience, discipline, and tactical maturity to see out the match.

The Dar es Salaam giants were particularly impressive at the back, limiting Singida to few clear chances and maintaining their defensive shape until the final whistle.

The victory marked Yanga’s third match of the tournament, and they have so far enjoyed a flawless defensive run.

Impressively, Yanga are the only team in the competition yet to concede a goal, a record that highlights their organisation, balance, and growing confidence as the tournament reaches its climax.

The semifinal was also notable for its disciplinary drama. For the first time in this year’s Mapinduzi Cup, two red cards were shown in a single match.

Yanga midfielder Mohamed Damaro and Singida Black Stars defender Morice Chukwu were both sent off following serious fouls, leaving both sides to finish the game with 10 players.

The dismissals added intensity and tension to an already physical contest.

In total, three red cards have been shown so far in the tournament. The first was issued a day earlier, on Thursday, January 8, 2026, when Simba SC defender David Kameta, popularly known as “Duchu,” was sent off during Simba’s 1–0 semifinal defeat to Azam FC.

With the win, Yanga have now set up a mouth-watering final against Azam FC, scheduled for January 13, 2026, at the Gombani Stadium in Pemba. Yanga will be chasing their third Mapinduzi Cup crown, having previously lifted the trophy in 2007 and 2021.

Azam FC, meanwhile, are the most successful side in the history of the competition, boasting five Mapinduzi Cup titles won in 2012, 2013, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

They booked their place in the final after edging archrivals Simba SC 1–0 in the other semifinal on January 8.