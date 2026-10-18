Yas extends Kili Half Marathon sponsorship for 13th consecutive year

Dar es Salaam. Yas Tanzania has renewed its sponsorship of the 21km Yas Kili Half Marathon for the 13th consecutive year, supporting an event that gives local athletes international exposure and creates business opportunities in Kilimanjaro Region. The race forms part of the Kili International Marathon, which marks its 25th edition on February 7, 2027, in Moshi.

Speaking at the launch in Dar es Salaam, former Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said the marathon has helped develop Tanzanian athletic talent and promotea the country through sports tourism.

“Reaching 25 years is a major achievement for the marathon and reflects consistency, vision and strong cooperation between the organisers, stakeholders and the Government of Tanzania,” said Majaliwa.

He said competing against international runners allowed Tanzanian athletes to assess their performance and gain experience. He called for continued support to help more local runners compete successfully at major events.

Majaliwa also highlighted the marathon’s economic contribution, saying it created income opportunities for businesses in Kilimanjaro and neighbouring areas. He encouraged runners and visitors to explore the region’s tourist attractions during their stay.

For her part, Yas Tanzania’s Brand and Communications Manager, Woinde Shisael, said,

“We are proud to remain part of this marathon for the 13th consecutive year because of its role in promoting healthy living, sports tourism and athletic talent, while creating economic opportunities for residents of Moshi and Tanzania as a whole,” she said.

Shisael said Yas Tanzania’s theme for the 2027 race, “Mbio za Viwango hadi kileleni”, reflects its commitment to supporting an international-standard race experience through reliable connectivity.

She said the theme aligns with the company’s “Mtandao wa Viwango” brand promise, following substantial investment in improving telecommunications services.

For participants, she said, reliable connectivity meant staying in touch with family and friends and keeping up with personal activities while attending the event.

“Participants need a fast, reliable network to stay in touch with family and friends and keep up with their personal activities while in Moshi. Through Mtandao wa Viwango, we are ready to help them achieve that while enjoying the race,” she said.

Shisael added that Yas would also continue with the exercise of planting trees around Mount Kilimanjaro and provide environmental education to help protect the mountain’s ecosystem and vegetation.

“Last year, we planted more than 65,000 trees and provided environmental education to community members, including students.