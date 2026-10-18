Yas extends Kili Half Marathon sponsorship for 13th consecutive year

By  Majuto Omary

Sports Reporter

Mwananchi Communications Ltd

What you need to know:

  • International runners allowed Tanzanian athletes to assess their performance and gain experience. He called for continued support to help more local runners compete successfully at major events

Related

Latest

  1. Tanzania to announce new natural gas finds soon

  2. Pursuit of fame blamed for poor quality of Tanzanian films

  3. Early detection key to breast cancer treatment

  4. Tanzania happy with World Bank’s $8.8bn development portfolio

  5. Ngorongoro wins Africa award for conservation excellence

  6. EAC seeks World Bank backing to turn integration pledges into investments

In the headlines

View All