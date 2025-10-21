Kibamba to get football academy as Kairuki unveils sports development plan

Dar es Salaam. Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Parliamentary candidate for Kibamba Constituency, Angellah Kairuki, has unveiled an ambitious sports development plan that includes the establishment of a football academy, the launch of the “Kairuki Cup”, and the renovation of local football grounds to nurture young talent across the constituency.

Speaking during a campaign rally held over the weekend in Mbezi and Msigani wards, Kairuki said her initiative aims to identify, train, and promote talented boys and girls who could go on to represent Kibamba at national and international levels.

“If elected in the upcoming general election, I will establish a football academy and introduce the Kairuki Cup to help uncover and develop the immense sporting talent that exists in our communities,” said Kairuki.

She emphasized that Kibamba is blessed with several open fields suitable for football, but many of them are in poor condition and require urgent rehabilitation.

“We have good grounds, but most are uneven or lack proper infrastructure. I intend to ensure they are renovated, levelled, and made safe for both training and competition. A well-maintained sports environment encourages participation and pride in our youth,” Kairuki added.

The proposed Kairuki Cup will be an annual tournament designed to provide regular competitive opportunities for young players, serving as a stepping stone toward higher levels of the game. The event will also promote community unity and active participation among youth, parents, and local leaders.

Residents have welcomed Kairuki’s proposal, describing it as a timely investment in the social and physical development of young people.

Johansen Johnson, a resident of Mbezi Ward, said structured sports academies could transform youth development in the area.

“This is not just about producing future champions — it’s about empowerment, discipline, and confidence-building,” he said. “When young people engage in organized sports, they learn teamwork, leadership, and resilience, which benefit them beyond the field.”

Johnson also emphasized the importance of including girls in the program, noting that early investment in women’s sports remains crucial for closing the gender gap in athletics.

“Many girls in our schools show great potential in football, netball, and athletics, but they lack proper facilities and coaching. An academy would give them a real platform to train, compete, and believe in their abilities,” he added.

Local schools such as Kibamba Secondary School and Mbezi Primary School are expected to play a key role in supporting the academy’s development. With structured coaching and community engagement, these schools could become vibrant hubs for nurturing the next generation of Tanzanian sports stars.

Kairuki’s plan reflects her broader vision to use sports as a tool for youth empowerment, community cohesion, and health promotion. By combining talent identification with infrastructure improvement, her initiative could position Kibamba as a model for grassroots sports development in Tanzania.