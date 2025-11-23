Zanzibar’s Second Vice President applauds Yas Marathon for elevating sports, tourism and local economy

Zanzibar. Zanzibar’s Second Vice President, Hemed Suleiman Abdulla, has praised the organisers, partners, and participants of the Yas Zanzibar International Marathon, describing the fifth edition as a major success that continues to elevate sports, tourism, and local business across the islands.

Held today, November 23, 2025, the event delivered thrilling performances from elite runners.

Tanzania’s Maohhando Ako emerged the winner in the men’s half marathon, while Kenya’s Catherine Syokau secured the women’s gold medal.

In the 10-kilometre race, Tanzanian runner Mathias Sylvester claimed victory in the men’s category, and Sisila Ginoka triumphed in the women’s race, adding to the excitement of the colourful event.

In his speech, Abdulla highlighted the marathon’s growing importance in positioning Zanzibar as a global destination for sports tourism.

He commended the organisers and partners for their commitment and noted that the event contributes significantly to public health, visitor attraction, economic stimulation, and showcasing Zanzibar’s beauty to the world.

He encouraged continued investment in the event, emphasising that its success reflects the country’s broader progress in tourism and sports development.

Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Riziki Pembe Juma, also praised the marathon, underscoring its role in increasing sports participation and attracting international athletes.

She revealed that the marathon is officially registered with World Athletics, giving runners a recognised international platform and enhancing the event’s credibility on the global stage.

This year’s edition attracted a diverse group of participants from Zanzibar, Mainland Tanzania, and countries including Kenya, South Sudan, Uganda, the United Kingdom, France, South Africa, the United States, Italy, India, China, and Japan.

Thousands of local residents filled the streets to take part or cheer on the athletes, creating a festive and energetic atmosphere across the islands.

Mixx by Yas CEO, Angelica Pesha, said the 2025 theme, “Kila Hatua ni Spesho” (Every Step is Special), symbolised the unity and progress reflected in each participant’s contribution.

She noted that the marathon brings together different generations, from first-time runners from Pemba to older participants proving that age is not a barrier to achievement.

Pesha emphasised that Yas and Mixx have achieved significant milestones in partnership with the Zanzibar Government within a short period since rebranding.

She pointed to major improvements such as the expansion of 4G across the islands and the rollout of 5G in major towns, the construction of new towers to connect remote communities, the empowerment of over 25,000 residents through the Yas–Mixx ecosystem, and the digitization of key services that have enabled digital payments for more than 100,000 farmers.

She also highlighted the processing of Sh40 billion in farmer transactions, assistance with Sh350 million in health insurance claims for clove farmers, and the modernization of public services through digital payments for Stone Town parking, ZHC, and ZRA.

Furthermore, she stated that the company has supported national events, provided free internet to more than 40 schools with 110 more in progress and sponsored critical health outreach initiatives that have restored eyesight for thousands of Zanzibar residents.

These achievements, she added, demonstrate the company’s deep commitment to the social and economic development of Zanzibar.

Hassan Bondi, Chair of the Marathon Organising Committee, thanked the Second Vice President for gracing the event and acknowledged the support of partners including Yas and Mixx, ZanFastFerries, GSM Beverages, and Mnana Online TV.

He noted that their collaboration has played a crucial role in the marathon’s successful execution and growing international profile.