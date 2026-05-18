30 YEARS OF GROWING WITH TANZANIA

TODAY, WE HELP YOU SHAPE WHAT’S NEXT

For three decades, Stanbic Bank has been more than just a bank, we have been a growth partner in Tanzania’s journey. Walking alongside businesses, entrepreneurs, and families, enabling ambition, unlocking opportunities, and helping our clients build lasting value.

RECOGNISED GLOBALLY. TRUSTED LOCALLY.

Recognised globally for how we support clients through international access, next generation readiness, and client service excellence.

Best International Private Bank

Euromoney Private Banking Awards

Best Bank for Next Generation

Euromoney Private Banking Awards

Best Bank for Client Service

Euromoney Private Banking Awards

TANZANIA IS EVOLVING. CLIENT NEEDS ARE CHANGING.

Tanzania’s growth story is clear. Businesses are expanding. Wealth is being created. A new generation is building and investing with intent.

Growth creates opportunity. It also creates complexity.

Financial lives today span businesses, personal investments, family responsibilities, and opportunities beyond borders.

For Stanbic Private Banking, this shift is visible in the questions clients are asking today, less about access alone, and more about clarity, structure, and long-term direction. Our clients are thinking beyond today; they are thinking about tomorrow and beyond.

75%+ of Tanzanians are under 35

6% GDP growth

95% of businesses are SMEs

THREE DECADES OF PROGRESS. A FUTURE OF POSSIBILITIES.

1990s

Liberalisation and reforms opened Tanzania to the world. Stanbic arrived to be part of the journey.

2000s

Economic growth and infrastructure investment accelerated opportunities for business and trade.

2010s

A thriving private sector and digital transformation reshaped how we live and do business.

2020s and beyond

A future defined by innovation, sustainability, and global connections. We help you navigate what’s next.

Today, the opportunity is greater than ever.

The question is no longer if you can grow, but how far you can go.

WHEN WEALTH GROWS, THE QUESTIONS CHANGE.

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR YOU TODAY

More wealth to manage

to manage More decisions to make

to make More exposure to global markets

to global markets More responsibility across generations (Moving from individual success to generational continuity)

Success is no longer only about building.

It is about understanding what comes next.

WHAT OUR CLIENTS ARE TELLING US

“I have built something. What is the next step?”

“How do I prepare my family for what I have created?”

“How do I protect what I have built over time?”

“How do I think beyond borders?”

These are no longer questions of access.

They are questions of clarity, timing, and legacy.

HOW STANBIC PRIVATE BANKING TAKES YOU FURTHER

We go beyond traditional banking. We become your partner for today and for generations.

We partner with clients beyond transactions. We bring long-term perspective where decisions matter most.

1 Understand your world

We understand your priorities.

2 Structure with purpose

We connect your decisions.

3 Guide with insight

We shape what fits today and tomorrow.

4 Prepare for the future

We help you plan with confidence.

We do not just provide access.

We help you make sense of it.

“Our purpose has always been to grow with Tanzania.

Today, that means helping our clients navigate a more complex financial world with confidence, clarity, and a long-term view.”

Manzi Rwegasira

Chief Executive, Stanbic Bank Tanzania

30 YEARS. ONE PURPOSE.

YOUR SUCCESS. TANZANIA’S PROGRESS.

As we celebrate 30 years, we renew our commitment to support clients with the insight, structure, and partnership needed to navigate what comes next.

AS TANZANIA GROWS, EXPECTATIONS CHANGE.

WE ARE HERE TO HELP YOU NAVIGATE WHAT COMES NEXT.