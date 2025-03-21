Balancing economic growth and forest conservation in Tanzania: Challenges and opportunities for livelihood restoration
What you need to know:
- Many livelihood restoration projects, backed by international development institutions and conservation agencies, seek to expand forest conservation efforts while promoting sustainable economic opportunities.
By Mbazi Gabriel Marisa, Forestry and Development Expert
Today, Tanzania stands at a crucial intersection where economic growth and environmental sustainability must pair.
The country which is home to 48.1 million hectares of forest, with 58.2% being a protected area while the remaining 41.9 percent being for harvesting, is in dire need of a sustainability framework that integrates ecological preservation with economic ambitions has never been more pressing.
These initiatives introduce alternative income-generating activities, such as beekeeping, sustainable agriculture, and ecotourism, intended to replace unsustainable practices like charcoal production and slash-and-burn farming.
Dr Severin Kalonga, Lead of the Forest Landscape Restoration in Africa Initiative at WWF Tanzania, emphasized that African forestry policies can better integrate conservation goals with sustainable livelihoods by ensuring a thorough and transparent stakeholder engagement process through a bottom-up approach.
Drawing from international best practices, Dr Kalonga underscored the importance of forest certification to strengthen Africa’s plantation models while ensuring that local communities maintain agency over their land and resources.
But the above-named intellectual thought brings more questions than answers only if you view it from reality grounds.
Proposed methods, for instance agroforestry models, they strongly detach local communities not only from total access to fertile plantation land but also reaping commercial benefits, creating a cycle of economic instability, where communities remain dependent on seasonal programs rather than gaining true financial independence.
Livelihood restoration frameworks often recognises that rural communities face challenges such as land depletion, limited economic opportunities, and dependence on rain-fed agriculture.
However, the proposed interventions often fail to address structural barriers such as market access, financial sustainability, and long-term land tenure.
Why not try ecotourism model? Looks that this side of a coin produces expeditious results.
Promoting ecotourism which currently receives inrush of tourists with the numbers rising from 41,142 in 2019 to 257,705 in 2024, will not only contributes to raising awareness about the importance of preserving natural environments but also supports the well-being of local economies.
On the other hand, Dr Flora Ismail emphasized that balancing environmental sustainability with the economic realities of affected communities is best achieved by involving local communities in decision-making on forest management—inspired by the fact that locals are always become scapegoat for environment degradation when they search for their sustenances.
When you speak of forest management in the country, it’s like you are calling on TFS—Tanzania Forestry Services Agency.
Prof Dos Santos Silayo, Chief Conservation Officer at TFS highlighted how the agency balances commercial forestry with ecological integrity and community benefits by adopting a mosaic approach, preserving natural forests for biodiversity and catchment protection.
Tanzania’s Forest Services (TFS) has fostered relationships with village environmental committees and works closely with local guides and experts in ecotourism initiatives.
TFS also builds community capacity to exploit non-timber forest products, such as medicinal plants and honey, providing alternative income sources.
Additionally, TFS has helped communities establish land-use plans and supplied tree seedlings for conservation and production areas, reducing conflicts between conservation goals and community land usage.
Prof. Dos Santos Silayo highlighted that large-scale plantation forestry under the Tanzania Forestry Services Agency (TFS) is structured to support both national economic objectives and local livelihoods by sustainably supplying raw materials for industries, generating government revenue through timber sales and taxes, and fostering exports.
TFS integrates community needs into project planning, working with local authorities to address social and economic challenges.
This approach enhances food security, provides employment, and strengthens community capacity through training in forest management, resource utilization, marketing, and income diversification, ensuring shared benefits from commercial forestry.
In line with the commitment to sustainable forest management, the Tanzania Forest Service (TFS) has undertaken several initiatives to enhance the protection of the country’s forests. These include the erection of 11,325 posts and the display of 5,669 posters with various messages on forest conservation.
Additionally, the Agency has been actively involved in verifying and clearing the boundaries of forest reserves, covering a total of 256,422 kilometers.
These efforts have significantly reduced conflicts between local communities and forest management authorities, fostering greater cooperation and leading to more effective and sustainable forest resource management.
The production of high-quality tree seedlings has also improved significantly, with 128.1 tons of tree seeds collected between 2018 and 2023, compared to just 56.59 tons between 2014 and 2018 by the former Tanzania Tree Seed Agency (TTSA).
During the period from 2011/2012 to 2022/2023, a total of Sh 234.4 million tree seedlings were produced and distributed to citizens and various institutions.
These efforts have helped to improve access to raw materials for various forest industries, support environmental conservation, and provide resources for domestic use.
Revenue from forest and bee resources has shown consistent growth, increasing from Sh 39 billion in 2010/2011, before the establishment of the agency, to Sh 143.5 billion in 2022/2023.
This represents a significant improvement, and overall, a total of 1.31 trillion Shillings has been collected since the Agency’s establishment.
Of this, Sh 279.5 billion have been deposited into the Consolidated Fund to meet legal requirements and support various development initiatives.
This increase in revenue underlines the growing importance of forest and bee resources in Tanzania’s economy, enabling further investment in conservation and sustainable forest management programs.
However, there is also a shortage of skilled human resources, with significant gaps in the number of experts in forestry and beekeeping, especially at the local government level.
For example, there is a shortfall of 237 senior officers, 1,180 forest officers, and 2,114 assistant forest officers. These resource constraints contribute to the growing threat to forest resources from illegal logging, fires, and land degradation.
Prof. Dos Santos Silayo further highlighted that TFS is implementing several strategic initiatives to enhance plantation forest sustainability while ensuring equitable benefits for local communities.
These include promoting agroforestry systems to support food security, issuing permits for short-term farming under the Taungya scheme, and providing tree seedlings and technical support for community woodlots.
The introduction of participatory forest management (PFM) frameworks has empowered communities to manage forest reserves in partnership with TFS, fostering ownership and shared responsibility.
Additionally, TFS is restoring degraded areas through commercial plantations and has been appointed as the national lead agent for Forest Landscape Restoration initiatives (AFR100).
To support sustainable management, TFS collaborates with academic and research institutions at national and international levels to generate data-driven insights on the ecological, economic, and social aspects of forest resources.
Stakeholder engagement is often presented as a cornerstone of conservation and development projects. Official plans emphasize transparency, conflict mitigation, and inclusive decision-making.
Despite these commitments, the reality of stakeholder engagement often diverges from official frameworks.
A major concern is whether these strategies are designed for genuine community empowerment or simply to fulfil procedural requirements for funding and regulatory approval.
Power imbalances remain a significant concern in livelihood restoration frameworks. Who benefits most from restoration efforts the communities or the governing institutions implementing them?
Too often, decision-making authority remains centralized within conservation agencies and regulatory bodies, leaving communities dependent on externally controlled programs.
