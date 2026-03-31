Board Chair: Every completed project is a testament to our commitment to quality, reliability

As we proudly celebrate 30 years of Advent Construction Ltd, it is time to reflect on a rewarding and interesting journey that started in a very modest way, with a simple intention of doing good work and building trust over time, all done with unwavering passion and an uncompromising commitment to quality and reliability.

Our very humble beginnings were anchored in the prime focus on getting the basics right - delivering on our commitments and building sustainable relationships that could stand the test of time. Those principles remain unchanged to date, and will remain so, despite the numerous other crucial changes that we embraced over the past three decades

Our unwavering commitment to delivering high quality projects is what defines us, and is the foundation on which Advent has been consistently perceived as being intrinsically different from the other players in the industry. Every completed project is a glorious testament to this commitment.

Looking back over what has been an exciting, albeit occasionally a very challenging journey, it would be remiss of us not to reflect with gratitude on the innumerable people who have held our hand, guided us, often coached us, and most importantly entrusted us with their most ambitious plans and projects. On behalf of Advent, and myself, I am proud to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of all these participants in our journey.

Our nation is now poised on the brink of a very exciting future with ample opportunities for growth and development, and Advent intends to be at the forefront of utilising these opportunities for the betterment of our people and the nation.

We now look forward with excitement and anticipation to the future, with Advent’s reins being placed firmly in the hands of our eminently capable team of younger professionals, all of whom wholeheartedly subscribe to our founding values of passion quality, and reliability.

Needless to say we also look forward to continued support from all our many friends and well wishers, while welcoming all those who will become a part of our journey going forward.

Thank you

Kilombero Expansion Project 420 TCH Raw Sugar Factory Tanzania.

Advent at 30: Leadership, lessons and the road to a century of impact

As Advent Construction Ltd marks 30 years of excellence, its Managing Director, Dhruv Jog, reflects on a journey defined by resilience, learning, and long-term vision.

From humble beginnings to becoming one of Tanzania’s most respected construction firms, Advent’s story is as much about people and purpose as it is about projects. Excerpts...

QUESTION: What does this 30-year milestone mean to you personally and for the future of Advent?

ANSWER: Thirty years is a huge milestone. I often compare companies to human beings, there’s a phase of learning, like a child learning to walk. At 20 years, a business is still growing, but at 30, it reaches maturity. You’ve learned most of the lessons you need.

If a company makes it to 30 years, chances are it will reach 100. For us, it’s proof of sustainability. It shows consistency and resilience, things you cannot fast-track.

You’ve spent two decades in the company. What has that journey taught you?

I’ve been fortunate to grow within the business, starting from different roles and working my way up. Every day, I learn something new.

Business evolves constantly, internally and externally.

I don’t believe anyone ever knows everything. That mindset of continuous learning is what keeps us moving forward. Honestly, I feel like I’m just getting started.

What key milestones have shaped Advent into what it is today?

Financial growth is one measure. We’ve grown from millions to billions in turnover. But more importantly, I value non-financial milestones.

Becoming the first Tanzanian ISO-certified construction company in 2012 stands out.

Certification doesn’t make money, but it builds systems that ensure longevity. We’ve maintained it for over a decade. Another proud moment was being recognized by the London Stock Exchange in 2019 as a “Company to Inspire Africa.” It proved that a local firm can meet global standards.

How is Advent embracing sustainability and smart infrastructure?

Sustainability starts at the design stage. Today’s structures are more efficient and environmentally friendly. Even though sustainable methods can be more expensive, we prioritize minimizing environmental impact. We also integrate smart systems to manage buildings efficiently after construction.

How has Advent contributed to national development?

Our work touches every key sector—industrial, infrastructure, water, and more. We’ve built some of the country’s first factories, irrigation systems, and even participated in airport and mining projects. We grow alongside the nation’s needs.

Does the company give back to the community?

Absolutely. We sponsor top engineering and quantity surveying students at the University of Dar es Salaam. It’s about building future professionals, not just projects.

What lies ahead?

There’s huge opportunity, especially in increasing local participation in construction. With the right support, Tanzanian firms can do even more. The future is promising and we’re ready for it.

Advent Construction’s Managing Director Dhruv Jog.

Three decades of precision: How Advent Construction built a reputation on quality, safety and value

For over three decades, Advent Construction has earned a reputation as one of Tanzania’s most dependable and disciplined construction companies, driven by the principle that quality, safety, and cost-efficiency must work together to ensure successful project delivery.

Faykat Tower Commercial and offices spaces built in Kinondoni Municipality.

This sustained success stems from a structured, systems-oriented approach that guides every phase of construction, from initial planning through to final handover, with strong emphasis on cost control and efficient procurement.

Consistency is maintained through strict compliance with specifications and contract requirements, alongside the integration of industry standards into daily operations.

Continuous performance monitoring enables early risk identification, while transparent collaboration with clients and stakeholders strengthens accountability and maximizes value.

Advent Construction’s Quantity Surveyor (Estimator & Cost Auditor), Editha Mujuni.

The company achieves a balance between cost efficiency and high standards through careful planning, early cost forecasting, and value engineering.

Strategic procurement and reliable supplier networks reduce risks, while ongoing cost tracking keeps projects within budget.

Lyamalagwa Irrigation Scheme at Nzega District Council built in Tabora Region.

Advent’s portfolio highlights its capability, including major developments like Mlimani Plaza (SkyCity) in Dar es Salaam, industrial projects in Mkuranga and Morogoro, and water infrastructure initiatives across Dar es Salaam and Tanga.

Through strong governance, innovation, and a focus on long-term value, Advent continues to deliver impactful projects while building lasting trust.

Mlimani Plaza (SKYCITY) built in Mlalakuwa Area, Kinondoni Municipality in Dar es Salaam.

Minister for Water — Jumaa Aweso

As the Minister responsible for the water sector, I would like to state clearly that I am very pleased and proud to see local contractors implementing large and strategic projects within the water sector.

The Ministry of Water has continued to open doors for them, creating a conducive working environment and placing trust in their capabilities.

Honorable Jumaa Aweso Minister for Water.

I take pride in the work being carried out by Advent in our sector, and I highly value their contribution in advancing the agenda of the President of the United Republic of Tanzania to relieve women of the burden of carrying water on their heads.

I believe that a strong foundation for success in our sector lies in having contractors who work with dedication, efficiency, reliability, and timeliness. I have inspected several projects implemented by

Advent and I am satisfied with the quality of their work, while continuing to provide guidance and genuine support.

Water treatment plant project in Tanga Region.

Congratulations on the 30 years of success and significant transformation. As the water sector, we are proud of the projects you have completed during this period, and we wish you all the best in finalizing the projects you have been entrusted with, ensuring they are completed on time and to the required standards.

Burkard Frey – Knauf Engineering GmbH

Burkard Frey Project Manager Knauf Engineering GmbH.

In 2017, Knauf established a new production facility for gypsum boards in Tanzania with Advent as a reliable partner.

The demanding scope included a 30-metre-high gypsum plant tower, a 5,000 m² production building,

8,000 m² of warehouse space, as well as offices, social facilities, a laboratory, and external works including roads.

Among numerous bidders, Advent not only submitted a competitive proposal, but also impressed with a well-conceived technical approach, which is essential for a design-and-build contract.

Despite challenging ground conditions, periods of extreme weather, and Knauf’s high quality requirements, Advent delivered the project professionally and to our full satisfaction.

In 2022, Knauf decided to expand the site and nearly triple its production capacity.

Gypsum boards production line at Mkuranga, Coast Region

Advent prevailed again in the public tender for the construction works and once more demonstrated outstanding performance. The collaboration was efficient, solution-oriented, and characterized by clear communication, enabling the project to progress swiftly and the factory to be successfully completed.