Digital systems, global standards, and new services: Inside TPC’s transformation journey

The Tanzania Posts Corporation (TPC) is entering a new era of efficiency, accountability, and modernization, following a series of achievements that mark significant progress in its service delivery framework.

Increased investment in digital systems, strengthened collaboration with national and international stakeholders, and the recent award from the Universal Postal Union’s (UPU) on International Security Certificate (S58 & S59) position TPC as a strong regional and global postal player.

Once known mainly for basic mail and parcel delivery, TPC has expanded its portfolio to include express delivery, financial and agency servces, foreign exchange bureau services, e-commerce, real-estate leasing, investment facilitation, and One-Stop Government Services all designed to simplify and enhance the daily lives of citizens.





TPC employees with modern motorcycles purchased by the corporation to enhance service delivery efficiency.





Visible transformation through digital investment

Over recent years, TPC has intensified its adoption of digital systems aimed at improving efficiency, reducing service delays, and enhancing customer access.

Key initiatives include the rollout of electronic payments, mobile-based parcel tracking, and integration with national digital-government platforms.

These investments have improved customer data management, enabled real-time information access, and supported the launch of value-added services such as digital financial services, bill payments, and investment support through a dedicated investment desk.

TPC is now positioning itself not only as a logistics provider but also as a central hub for financial, commercial, and social services.

Posta Kiganjani: Bringing postal services to the palm of your hand

In 2021, TPC introduced Posta Kiganjani, an innovative digital service Application that allows customers to access postal services from mobile phones or other digital devices.

The application is available on both the Play Store and the App Store developed to enhance accessibility, efficiency, and convenience in postal service delivery by enabling users to receive, send, and manage parcels digitally.

Through this service, customers can: acquire a virtual postal box, pay for cargo transport services (Post Cargo), track shipments online, obtain a digital residential address, subscribe to various Posta services without visiting an office, and communicate directly with a Posta office.

The main goal of Posta Kiganjani is to simplify access to Posta services through technology and to align with digital transformation. It includes a mobile-based digital mailbox system where a customer’s phone number becomes their registered postal address.

Through this system, individual customers use their personal phone numbers to register, while corporate clients use their official company numbers to subscribe to Posta Kiganjani services.

The platform employs a secure authentication framework that verifies user identities through SMS based OTP validation, ensuring that both individual and corporate accounts are protected against unauthorized access.

Additionally, the system integrates seamlessly with TPC’s parcel tracking and address management infrastructure, enabling real-time updates, automated notifications, and centralized management of delivery requests.

For corporate users, advanced features such as multi-user account management, bulk parcel processing, and access to consolidated delivery reports further enhance operational efficiency and service reliability.

The service also allows customers to track letters and parcels and see where they have reached through their phones. Customers receive SMS notifications when their parcels arrive, allowing them to choose whether to have the parcel delivered to their location or to collect it from the nearest Posta office.

Posta Kiganjani saves time, enables customers to access information at any time, ensures reliability, simplifies mobile payments, and allows delivery of letters or parcels anywhere.

Other digital services offered include e-commerce (via the online store www. kipepeoshop.co.tz), online stamp sales, internet café services, and the electronic mailbox (Virtual Box).

UPU Security Certification: A global mark of trust

TPC was awarded the International Security Certificate (S58 & S59) by the Universal Postal Union (UPU), following successful completion of an assessment of security systems, infrastructure, and service delivery procedures on November 7, 2025.

This achievement shows that Posta’s infrastructure, cargo security procedures, and data control mechanisms meet globally accepted standards.

The certificate, issued by UPU, signifies that TPC can now operate more effectively within the international mail and parcel transportation chain, which will boost e-commerce, EMS, and postal-related financial services.

UPU also provides technical support and guidelines to member states implementing S58 and S59 standards. Therefore, this certificate is not only an achievement for Tanzania’s postal sector but also opens doors for professional collaboration with international service providers.

Strategic partnerships at home and abroad

TPC has strengthened collaboration with government institutions, private- sector actors, financial partners, and international organizations such as UPU. These partnerships bring in technical expertise, financial resources, and modern operational methods.

TPC also works closely with regulatory agencies to uphold customer value and improve postal security, international mail handling, and transportation efficiency. This collaboration includes continuous compliance with the Treasury Registrar (TR) on governance and financial oversight, and adherence to the standards and regulatory guidelines of the Tanzania Communications

Regulatory Authority (TCRA) to ensure service quality, data protection, and communication safety. These efforts strengthen operational accountability, enhance cross-border mail coordination, reduce service interruptions, and promote technological innovation within the postal network.

The results include fewer errors, improved security, streamlined processes, and growing customer trust across both domestic and international postal services.

Tanzania’s growing footprint in the African and global postal space

Tanzania is emerging as a leader in postal sector transformation in Africa. Experts note that countries like Tanzania have an opportunity to use postal infrastructure as a bridge linking financial services, e-commerce, and government services to citizens.

TPC’s achievement in obtaining the UPU certificate is an indication that the country is adopting international standards that support the growth of global e-commerce systems.

Tanzania has also been leading discussions on postal sector transformation through global, regional forums and technical bodies, emphasizing the importance of digitalization and knowledge exchange as drivers of Sectoral growth.

These approaches position Tanzania to participate in regional projects, create opportunities for new service innovations, and expand collaboration among postal operators in Africa.

TPC’s forward-looking strategy

To sustain this positive trajectory, TPC has outlined several core strategies for service improvement, including:

Advancing investment in modern technologies, strengthening the track and- trace system, enhancing electronic payment systems, and integrating with e-commerce service providers to streamline business flows.

Enhancing security in the transportation chain and implementing UPU (S58 & S59) standards daily, training staff, and investing in security equipment to ensure parcels reach customers safely.

Expanding collaboration with the private sector and international institutions, and developing cooperation agreements that bring resources and expertise, including technology partnerships and financial services collaboration.

Improving human resources and governance investing in staff training, good governance, and providing staff incentives to improve customer service and build a culture of efficiency.

Increasing service outreach to districts and regions through digital programs and investment in equipment to ensure services reach even remote areas, aiming to promote social and economic inclusion.

Collectively, TPC’s efforts from digital system investment, strengthening security through UPU standards, and strategic partnerships are positioning the nation favorably in digital transformation and postal commerce.