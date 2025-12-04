Tanzania court adjourns economic sabotage case against social media activist Mange Kimambi

Dar es Salaam. The Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court has adjourned to January 28, 2026 the economic sabotage case facing social media activist Mange Kimambi, after the Prosecution informed the court that investigations remain incomplete.

The case was brought before Senior Resident Magistrate Hassan Makube on Thursday, December 4, 2025 where the Prosecution requested additional time to finalise investigative procedures.

No defence lawyer was present in court, prompting Magistrate Makube to direct the Prosecution to ensure that all investigations are completed before the next appearance so the matter can proceed to hearing.

Ms Kimambi is charged with money laundering involving Sh138.5 million, allegedly obtained between March 1 and 31, 2022, in Dar es Salaam by working as a journalist without a permit and using threats.

The charges fall under sections 12(1)(d) and 13(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act (Cap 423, 2019) and the Economic and Organised Crimes Control Act.

The case has drawn heightened public attention after a viral video circulated recently, in which Ms Kimambi claimed she had received information about the ongoing case and alleged that the Government intends to seek her return to Tanzania through the Extradition Act, 2019.