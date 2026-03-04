DSE advancing inclusive capital markets for Tanzania’s future

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) is expected to join stock exchanges worldwide on 6 March 2026 to commemorate International Women’s Day through the globally recognized Ring the Bell for Gender Equality ceremony.

This annual initiative serves as a platform for reaffirming commitment to inclusive economic participation, responsible corporate leadership, and sustainable national development.

The 2026 global theme, “Rights. Justice. Action. For All Women and Girls,” calls for deliberate and measurable efforts to accelerate gender equality in economic systems, leadership structures, and access to financial services.

For Tanzania, this ceremony goes beyond symbolism. It reflects the DSE’s strategic commitment to building an inclusive capital market aligned with its Five-Year Strategic Plan (2023–2027), which prioritizes broader participation, enhanced market access, digital innovation, and sustainable finance.





Capital markets as catalysts for inclusive growth

A strong capital market depends on broad participation across all segments of society.

However, both globally and locally, women remain underrepresented in formal investment activities, corporate leadership positions, and financial decision-making structures.

Through this initiative, DSE underscores the importance of: Expanding women’s participation in investment and savings; Encouraging gender diversity within listed company boards and management; Supporting women-owned enterprises to access capital market financing; Strengthening financial literacy among women and youth and

Enhancing women’s economic participation is not only a social objective, but also fundamental to long-term economic growth.

Organising committee for the Ring the Bell for Gender Equality event held in 2025 at the DSE headquarter offices.

Evidence consistently shows that diverse leadership strengthens governance standards, improves institutional performance, and enhances investor confidence.





Supporting DSE’s strategic priorities (FYSP 2023–2027)

The Ring the Bell ceremony aligns directly with key pillars of DSE’s strategic framework:





Expanding the investor base

DSE continues to implement initiatives aimed at increasing nationwide participation through digital platforms, outreach programmes, and strategic partnerships. Increasing the number of women investors remains a core focus of this expansion agenda.





Digital transformation of market access

Through the DSE mobile trading platform, Hisa Kiganjani, investors across Tanzania -- including first-time women investors- - are able to open accounts, trade securities, and monitor their investments conveniently via mobile technology.

Addressing the gender digital divide is essential to widening economic participation.





Promoting sustainable and responsible markets

As a participant in the global sustainable stock exchange community, DSE promotes transparency, responsible investment, and inclusive governance practices among listed companies. Gender equality forms an integral component of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance standards.





A global initiative with local relevance

The Ring the Bell for Gender Equality initiative is supported by leading international institutions including the United Nations Global Compact, UN Women, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative, and the World Federation of Exchanges.

Through its participation, DSE reinforces Tanzania’s engagement in global best practices while ensuring that local market realities and national development priorities remain central.

The 2026 ceremony will convene Government leaders, regulators and financial institutions, listed companies, women business leaders, development partners, and youth and emerging investors.

This multi-stakeholder engagement ensures that gender equality is addressed not only at policy level, but also through practical market-based solutions.





Sustained commitment beyond the ceremony

The Ring the Bell event complements DSE’s ongoing initiatives aimed at empowering women and youth throughout the year, including national investor education campaigns, university financial literacy programmes, digital onboarding initiatives, public market awareness forums, and partnerships supporting women-led enterprises.

These programmes are designed to ensure that capital markets serve as accessible and effective tools for wealth creation for all Tanzanians, regardless of gender, geography, or income level.





A call to collective action

As Tanzania advances its economic transformation agenda, inclusive financial systems will play a critical role in mobilizing domestic savings, supporting enterprise development, and strengthening economic resilience.

The Ring the Bell for Gender Equality ceremony, therefore, represents more than a commemorative event. It is a reaffirmation that inclusive capital markets are essential to sustainable national progress.

When women participate fully in the economy, markets become stronger, institutions perform better, and national development accelerates.

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange calls upon all stakeholders to continue advancing inclusive investment, responsible corporate leadership, and equal opportunity within Tanzania’s capital markets Because the future of Tanzania’s economy must work and prosper for all.