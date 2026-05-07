Honorable Prime Minister of Bharat, Shri Narendra Modi ji to address 45th anniversary celebrations of The Art of Living

Honorable Prime Minister of Bharat, Shri Narendra Modi ji will address the landmark celebrations marking 45 years of The Art of Living and the 70th birthday of its founder, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on 10 May 2026, at The Art of Living International Center, Bengaluru.

The event, which draws participants from every walk of life – Government Leaders and civil servants, farmers and engineers, homemakers and CEOs, students and senior citizens, and thousands of international delegates is a unique gathering in celebration of Gurudev’s leadership and the organization’s reach.

Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji will deliver the keynote address at the celebrations and will also inaugurate the newly constructed Dhyan Mandir, a dedicated meditation hall, along with landmark nation-wide service initiatives including year-long projects in mental well-being, rural development, nature conservation and social transformation.

A global meditation for World Peace, led by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and open to all, will be held on 13 May 2026 and live-streamed worldwide.

Founded in 1981 by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, The Art of Living has grown into a global, volunteer-driven humanitarian and educational organization present in 182 countries, touching over a billion lives through transformative breathing techniques such as Sudarshan Kriya and pioneering grassroots initiatives in well-being and sustainable development. The other main events which will be held as part of month long celebrations include:

Global Leadership Dialogues & Summits on ethics in governance, business, media, education, art & culture and civil society.

Cultural festivals showcasing music, dance and artistic expressions from across the diverse cultures of the 182 countries where The Art of Living is present.

Recognition ceremonies honoring Unsung Everyday Heroes in over 450 districts across India.

Policy and thematic roundtables on more humane, sustainable approaches to systems and institutions across industries and public services.

A policy roundtable on Prisoner Welfare and Policy Reforms on May 25–26, highlighting best practices and the impact of The Art of Living Program for Prison Inmates.

BIMSTEC Youth Leadership Exchange, held in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, brought together youth leaders from all seven BIMSTEC countries for a focused leadership immersion at The Art of Living International Center.

Announcement of MoUs between several government agencies and organisations such as the World Summit of Nobel Laureates for Peace - Asia General Office, headquartered in Kyoto, the World Championship of Legends, Telemedicine Project along with extensive service initiatives across key sectors: environment and water conservation, expansion of free schools & value-based learning, primary health care, community well-being and de-addiction programs, women’s empowerment initiatives and rural welfare.

As India asserts itself on the global stage, events of this nature carry significance far beyond ceremony. The Art of Living has long served as a carrier of India’s soft power translating ancient wisdom into lived experience for millions who may have had no prior connection to Indian culture or philosophy. In this sense, the organisation’s 45-year journey is inseparable from the story of India’s growing influence and confidence in the world.

At a time when the world is navigating rising stress, geopolitical uncertainty, social distrust and a phenomenon increasingly described as “headline stress disorder,” this milestone carries deeper contemporary relevance.