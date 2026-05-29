Why households now bank on business income to repay loans

Dar es Salaam. Households in Tanzania have shown an increase in moving away from reliance on salaries alone to service loans, with business income emerging as the leading supplementary source of debt repayment, a new Bank of Tanzania (BoT) survey shows.

According to the Tanzania Financial Stability Report, business earnings account for 26.6 percent of non-salary income used to meet loan obligations, signalling a growing shift towards entrepreneurship and diversified household income streams.

The report indicates that borrowers are increasingly combining wages with multiple sources of income, including pensions, dividends, agriculture, allowances, remittances and rental income, in a bid to strengthen repayment capacity and ease pressure on monthly earnings.

Pension income accounts for 17.3 percent of supplementary repayment sources, followed by dividends at 13.1 percent. Agriculture contributes 11.9 percent, while allowances stand at 11.5 percent.

Rental income and remittances also remain significant, at 9.9 percent and 9.8 percent respectively, underlining the role of property earnings and family support networks in maintaining repayment stability.

Economic analysts say the trend reflects a structural shift in household financial behaviour, where dependence on a single salary is gradually being replaced by diversified income strategies aimed at improving resilience and financial flexibility.

An economics lecturer at the University of Dodoma, Dr Lutengano Mwinuka, said the pattern reflects a natural progression in borrowing behaviour as households move through different stages of life and economic responsibility.

He noted that many employees initially borrow to meet basic consumption needs, but later transition towards loans for asset-building, including housing, transport and investment in small businesses.

Some borrowers, he said, eventually use credit to establish enterprises that generate employment and contribute to wider economic growth.

“The growing contribution of income-generating activities is a positive indicator for the economy.

About 70 percent of Vision 2050 targets income generation from the private sector, so this shift will help create employment opportunities, particularly for young people,” he said.

Dr Mwinuka added that while salary-based borrowing remains important due to its predictability and relatively lower interest rates, it has limitations in terms of long-term wealth creation.

“Salaries provide a fast and convenient way to repay loans. However, they are limited.

Many workers use loans as a stepping stone, gradually becoming more experienced borrowers as they engage in repeated cycles of borrowing for development and investment,” he said.

Positive signal for economy

An economics lecturer at Mzumbe University, Mr James Marandu, said the shift is a positive indicator of improving household financial discipline, savings and investment behaviour.

He said increasing diversification of income sources suggests that more households are investing in businesses that are both creditworthy and capable of sustaining loan repayment obligations.

“This development has significant macroeconomic implications. It strengthens household income streams, supports debt repayment capacity and promotes productive investment in the economy,” he said.

Mr Marandu added that the expansion of small businesses is likely to enhance production, create jobs and improve microeconomic outcomes.

He further noted that government revenues could also benefit from a broader tax base as business activity expands, compared to an economy heavily dependent on salary-based loan repayment structures.

“The expansion of small enterprises will generate positive returns, increase production and contribute to job creation. It also broadens the tax base, which is beneficial for public revenue collection,” he said.