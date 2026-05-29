Russian messaging app launched in Tanzania in Africa expansion drive

Dar es Salaam. A Russian-developed messaging application has been launched in Tanzania as developers seek to expand its footprint across Africa amid growing demand for digital communication platforms.

Speaking during the launch in Dar es Salaam, Russian House official Boniface Assenga said the application dubbed Max offers integrated communication services, including text messaging, voice and video calls, file sharing and online conferencing.

“Max combines essential communication services found in other messaging applications into a single platform, making it easier for users to communicate without restrictions,” he said.

According to him, the platform currently has more than 110 million registered users globally, including about seven million living outside Russia.

More than 80 million users reportedly access the application daily.

The launch in Tanzania coincided with an education exhibition organised for students intending to pursue higher education in Russia at the Russian House in Dar es Salaam.

Mr Assenga said the application was not only designed for students and Russian language learners, but also for businesses and individuals seeking direct communication with Russian users through information channels and messaging services.

The platform offers a range of features, including voice and video calls, group calls, news channels, screen sharing and tools for virtual meetings.

Developers say the application has been rolled out across parts of Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America, allowing users to register using local mobile numbers.

One of the platform’s key selling points is its ability to function effectively in areas with weak internet connectivity.

Its NoLACE technology improves communication quality by reducing background noise, maintaining voice clarity and restoring connections after temporary network interruptions.