How A-Level Students scaled the heights of education with excellent grades at St. Constantine’s International School, Arusha

Odemari Bosco

World-renowned reformers have praised education for its ability to transform generations. Some, like Nelson Mandela, believed that education is “the most powerful weapon to change the world.”

St. Constantine’s International School, a happy, unique, high- achieving international British Cambridge curriculum school, in Northern Tanzania proved to be an Academic giant in the recently released A-Level results, where students shone their way to the top with outstanding grades.

This year’s A Level results have been excellent, with most Year 13 students gaining entry into the University of their Choice around the globe. Over 70% gained A*- C in Year 13.

Year 12 students were also not left behind, they performed exceptionally well, with the number of A grades increasing to a record high. In both year groups 20% got A* - A

The consistently excellent A level results represent a compelling testimony to the achievement of students at SCIS.

“Congratulations to all our students on their excellent exam results. I wish them the best of luck going forward and continuing their studies.” Mr. Flanagan, Assistant Head of Key Stage 5 (Years 12 and 13).

“We are very proud of all our students’ achievements. Our students have received some excellent results due to their commitment, hard work and the guidance from their dedicated teachers.” says Ms Mand, Head of Secondary.

“When I received my examination results I was overjoyed since it meant my hard work throughout the year had finally paid off and not gone to waste. I prepared for my exams in different ways including going through a lot of questions both personally and with my teachers” Rose Y13 student

From left: Malcolm, Sanita and Wundeh in the Chemistry Lab.

“I was nervous before opening the results. Once I looked at the AS results I was relieved and excited –the memories of the last year came to my mind. I’m happy that my future goals are still possible and I’m looking forward to Y13! Demetrius Y13 student.

“Praise be to God, I was very grateful for my overall results but even more grateful for the experience and the family that i got from SCIS. I am looking forward to the future, I am confident all the lessons i learnt from my high school experiences and the plans God has for me will take me to places I am so excited about.” Says Malcolm- Alumni.

“At SCIS, we are constantly working towards fulfilling the academic potential of our students. They have made huge progress and our value added (a measure from the target each student has) is excellent. Additionally, we are also fully aware that education is more than just results and we developed young people that are ready for the world with the traits that will help them prosper. We have an SCIS Student Profile that ensures we focus on this, working on traits such as empathy, internationalism and integrity.” says Mr.Yasir Patel - Principal.

“Well, I was a bit nervous before hand. I thought what if i didn’t do well? I would have disappointed my parents and teachers who expected much of me. But I knew that I did my best while writing the papers so I hoped for the best. When I got my results, I felt really happy. I was grateful to all my teachers for their hard work teaching me. I was very thankful to my parents who supported me and gave me the opportunity to study at an excellent school. But most of all, I thanked the Lord Jesus for all the glory belongs to Him and Him alone. I’m grateful for everything that He has done and I’m grateful for the time i had at SCIS.” says Maxine - Alumni.

School environment



