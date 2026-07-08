How Choplife Gaming is leading the way in tax compliance

When the President's Best Taxpayer Award was presented to Choplife Gaming Tanzania, it was more than just a recognition of tax compliance.

It was an acknowledgment of a corporate culture built on integrity, transparency, and accountability, values that continue to shape the company's contribution to Tanzania's economic development.

For Choplife Gaming Tanzania, the prestigious award represents years of commitment to doing business responsibly while supporting the country's growth through consistent tax compliance.

Speaking after receiving the award, Choplife Gaming Tanzania Managing Director Loyce Oluoch described the recognition as both humbling and inspiring.

"We are truly honoured and proud. This award is a testament to our commitment to tax compliance and responsible business practices. We owe it to Her Excellency, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan for setting conducive investment landscape from which we thrived in,” Ms Oluoch said.

The President's Best Taxpayer Award is among the highest forms of recognition for businesses that consistently meet their tax obligations while contributing significantly to national development.

For Choplife Gaming, the recognition reflects not only financial discipline but also the company's broader philosophy of operating with integrity in every aspect of its business.

A recognition shared by the entire team

While the award bears the company's name, Ms Oluoch believes it belongs to every employee who has contributed to building a culture of accountability.

"It is a great achievement that motivates our team to continue working with integrity, excellence, and accountability," Ms Oluoch said.

The recognition serves as a reminder that responsible corporate governance is a collective effort. From leadership to operational teams, every department plays a role in ensuring that the company meets its legal and ethical obligations.

The award has also strengthened employee pride, reinforcing the belief that excellence is achieved through consistency, professionalism, and adherence to established standards.

Building success through responsible business practices

According to Ms Oluoch, the company's success did not happen by chance. It is the result of deliberate investments in systems, leadership, and a corporate culture that prioritizes compliance.

"Strong leadership, transparency, compliance with tax laws, and the dedication of our employees have all contributed to this achievement," Ms Oluoch explained.

These pillars have enabled Choplife Gaming to establish itself as a trusted corporate citizen in Tanzania's growing gaming industry.

The company has invested in sound financial management practices and internal controls that ensure accuracy, accountability, and full compliance with the country's tax regulations.

By embedding compliance into its day-to-day operations, the company has demonstrated that responsible business practices and commercial success can go hand in hand.

Taxes as a driver of national development

For Ms Oluoch, paying taxes extends beyond fulfilling a legal obligation. It represents a meaningful contribution to Tanzania's social and economic transformation.

"Paying taxes is a civic responsibility that supports national development," Ms Oluoch said, adding, "Tax compliance also builds trust and credibility."

Taxes finance critical public services including infrastructure, healthcare, education, and security—services that create an enabling environment for businesses and communities alike.

The Presidential Taxpayer Award won by Choplife Gaming Tanzania.

Ms Oluoch encouraged other businesses to view tax compliance not as a burden, but as an investment in the country's future.

Responsible taxpayers, Ms Oluoch noted, strengthen public confidence while helping build a more sustainable economy capable of supporting long-term private sector growth.

Raising the bar even higher

Rather than viewing the award as the culmination of its efforts, Choplife Gaming considers it the beginning of an even greater responsibility.

"This recognition encourages us to maintain the highest standards of compliance and continue improving our services," Ms Oluoch said.

The company intends to build on this achievement by strengthening operational excellence, investing in innovation, and continuously improving customer experience while maintaining full compliance with regulatory requirements.

The recognition has become both a milestone and a benchmark against which future performance will be measured.

Investing in Tanzania's future

Looking ahead, Choplife Gaming remains committed to contributing meaningfully to Tanzania's economic development.

"We will continue investing in the country, creating employment opportunities, paying taxes responsibly, and supporting economic growth," Ms Oluoch affirmed.

Beyond its tax contributions, the company sees itself as an active participant in Tanzania's development journey by generating employment, supporting local economic activity, and contributing to government revenues that finance public development programmes.

This long-term commitment reflects the company's confidence in Tanzania's investment environment and its determination to remain a reliable corporate partner.

A culture of accountability

Maintaining leadership in tax compliance requires more than meeting annual obligations. It demands strong governance systems and a culture where accountability is embedded throughout the organization.

According to Ms Oluoch, Choplife Gaming has positioned itself for continued success by maintaining robust financial controls, strictly adhering to tax regulations, and promoting accountability across every level of the business.

This disciplined approach has enabled the company to earn the trust of regulators, stakeholders, customers, and business partners alike.

As Tanzania continues strengthening its business environment, companies that prioritize transparency and compliance will play an increasingly important role in driving sustainable economic growth.

A token of appreciation

Ms Oluoch concluded by expressing sincere appreciation to the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) and the Government of Tanzania for recognizing businesses that consistently fulfill their tax obligations.

"We sincerely thank them for this recognition and reaffirm our commitment to remaining a responsible and compliant corporate partner in Tanzania," she said.

For Choplife Gaming, the President's Best Taxpayer Award is more than a trophy. It is a symbol of responsible corporate citizenship and a reminder that sustainable business success is built on integrity, compliance, and a genuine commitment to national development.