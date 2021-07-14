LafargeHolcim Tanzania supports local content initiative in Tanzania

Mbeya Cement Company Limited (LafargeHolcim Tanza-nia), known by its POZ-ZOLANA based TEM-BO CEMENT BRAND has gone extra mile to support local content initiative by Government of Tanzania by supplying Pozzolana to Julius Nyerere Hydro-Power Project (JNHPP) as a sustainable and economic substitute for imported fly ash.

Tanzania imports fly ash for use by construction industry for road stabilization and as concrete ingredient to boost / enhance strength properties of concrete. Fly ash is a fine powder that is a byproduct of burning pulverized coal in electric generation power plant. Chemically and technically, fly ash is identical to pozzolana and both have related origin.

Pozzolana itself is a natural material that originated from volcanic ash and it has cementitious properties. History of using pozzolana as a building material dates back to 500 BC by Ancient Greeks.

Romans pioneered the use of pozzolana as binding agent to hold stones together and some of the underwater structures built then still stands today, more than 2000 years. Reactivity of Pozzolana from different places varies and this determines its usage. Taking advantage of the uniqueness and reactiveness of the locally available Pozzolana, Mbeya Cement Company with the help of LafargeHolcim Group’s Research & Development Centre has successfully researched use of processed and energetically modified pozzolana as substitute to imported fly ash.

This is an economic and innovative construction breakthrough. It is an economic solution because it promotes use of available locally sourced resources that translates into saving forex. On the other hand, it is a green innovation because it promotes sustainable construction for it ensures global environmental protection via reduction of CO2.

From the start of the iconic Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project in 2020, LafargeHolcim Tanzania has been proudly supplying Pozzolana for road and tunnel base stabilization and also as an ingredient for concrete. By the end of the project, about 200,000 tons of Pozzolana will be supplied.

As the power generated from this Dam project will be used by generations to come, not only in Tanzania but also from neighboring countries, as the excess generated electricity shall be exported, TEMBO POZZOLANA shall always be part of the joy of those generations and a reminder of the meaning of sustainable construction solutions.