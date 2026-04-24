Mantra Tanzania Ltd empowers local talent, inspires hope with new workforce for Mkuju River Project

Mantra Tanzania Limited has proudly welcomed ten newly trained equipment operators to support the next phase of development at the Mkuju River Project in Ruvuma region, southern Tanzania, marking a significant step in local empowerment and progress.

The operators, recruited from Namtumbo District, are conversant in operating modern technology and equipment. Their integration into operations reflects the company’s structured approach to building a reliable, skilled, and locally anchored workforce to support the execution of one of Tanzania’s most strategic energy projects.

As the Mkuju River Project advances toward construction of its uranium processing infrastructure, workforce readiness remains a key operational priority. The availability of trained local operators is expected to accelerate project timeline support cost efficiency, and ensure long-term operational stability, demonstrating the positive impact of local talent.

“This milestone reflects our disciplined approach to project development – investing early in people, systems, and capabilities that will ensure efficient and sustainable operations at scale,” said Managing Director Illya Shchukin of Mantra Tanzania Limited.

“By prioritizing local workforce integration, in close coordination with the Ministry of Labour and immigration authorities under the Ministry of Home Affairs, we are strengthening compliance, optimizing workforce planning, and ensuring that the Mkuju River Project delivers long-term value to both our stakeholders and the communities in Namtumbo District.”

Workforce localization is increasingly recognized as a strategic advantage in large- scale resource developments. By investing early in technical training and employment pathways, Mantra is positioning the Mkuju River Project to mitigate risks commonly associated with labor shortages, high expatriate costs, and community disconnection.

The initiative aligns with Tanzania’s regulatory and institutional framework, including oversight by the Tanzania Atomic Energy Commission, and ensures adherence to international standards in uranium development. This alignment enhances regulatory certainty and reinforces investor confidence in the project.

Beyond compliance, the company’s human capital strategy helps maintain a stable operating environment. Local employment and skills transfer are key drivers of community hope and support, reducing social risk and strengthening the project’s long-term social license to operate.

Mantra Tanzania Limited Sustainability Manager Majani Moremi.

As noted by Sustainability Manager, Majani Moremi Wambura: “At Mantra Sustainable mining is not only about environmental compliance and corporate social responsibility, but also about creating lasting value for communities. By equipping local talent with modern and critical skills and integrating them into the Mkuju River Project, we are reinforcing both community trust and operational readiness and resilience.”

This cohort forms part of a structured workforce pipeline designed to support scale- up of operations while maintaining both national and international safety and performance standards.

The onboarding of these operators represents an early phase of a broader workforce development roadmap tied to the project’s lifecycle. As development progresses, Mantra Tanzania intends to expand training and recruitment programs to ensure a significant proportion of the workforce is locally sourced and technically proficient.

From an investor standpoint, this approach strengthens execution capability while aligning with global Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) expectations. It demonstrates a disciplined balance between operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and stakeholder engagement – A key pillar for long-term project value.

As Tanzania positions itself within the global nuclear energy value chain, the Mkuju River Project stands as a strategic asset, with Mantra’s investment in human capital reinforcing hope, confidence, and readiness to deliver sustainably and at scale for the benefit of the nation and its people.

As Tanzania positions itself within the global nuclear energy value chain, the Mkuju River Project stands as a strategic asset, with Mantra’s investment in human capital reinforcing its readiness to deliver sustainably and at scale.

Changing lives through skills development and employment

For many of the newly recruited employees, the opportunity marks a turning point.

“This opportunity will change my life and my family’s. With practical skills, I can earn income and help guide my siblings,” said Hassan Salehe Mabukusela from Likuyu Village.

He explained that after returning home and taking small jobs, being selected for training was a turning point.

Mantra Tanzania Limited staff in a group photo with the company’s management.

Mr. Mabukusela, 28, from Likuyu and a university graduate, is among the new recruits supporting the next phase of the project. The new employees are well trained to operate modern technology and equipment, as well as to ensure workplace safety.

“I am now well trained and prepared to work in a modern and professional mining environment,” he said.

Beyond employment, Mr Mabukusela and his family now have better financial security and participation in community development.

“This is about my family and helping others see what is possible.”

Building confidence and purpose

Another operator, Kubri Mustafa from Mtonya Village, shared that the training has instilled both confidence and a strong sense of purpose in his career.

He added that this opportunity has equipped him with hands-on expertise and the ability to contribute meaningfully to his community and to Tanzania as a whole.

Mustafa expressed immense pride in being part of Tanzania’s growing uranium industry.