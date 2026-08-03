Seeff Tanzania: A real estate company wins prestigious property management award in landmark first year

Seeff Tanzania, a real estate company has marked its first anniversary by securing a major industry accolade. The agency was named the “Residential Property Management Agency of the Year” at the 2026 Africa Company of the Year Awards, held on June 12th at the Dome, Masaki in Dar es Salaam.

Organised by the Eastern Star Consulting Group Tanzania and The Global CEO Institute South Africa, the awards serve as a corporate recognition platform. It honours business excellence and sustainable institutional growth across the African continent, drawing hundreds of corporations, visionary leaders, and industry pioneers.

Securing this recognition within its first year of operation represents a significant milestone for property agency. Marilyn Mosha, Director of Seeff Tanzania, says that despite the demanding operating environment over the past year, Seeff successfully established itself as a key player in the local market, a trajectory now validated by this prestigious award.

The past year has held many challenges for the Tanzanian economy and property market. Global macroeconomic factors exerted pressure, including the broader impacts of international tariff policies, geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East, fluctuating oil prices, and rising inflation rates.

Despite these headwinds, Seeff maintained its growth trajectory. The outlook for both Seeff and the broader Tanzanian property market remains positive. The domestic real estate sector is expanding rapidly, with the most pronounced growth concentrated in Dar es Salaam, Arusha, and Zanzibar. Residential, tourrism and industrial sectors showing an upward trend.

Supported by ongoing infrastructure development and rising levels of Foreign Direct Investment, local property values are increasing steadily at an annual rate of 4% to 6%.

Capitalising on this momentum, Seeff Tanzania agency is representing a number of new developments currently on the market, positioning them as strong investment opportunities with the potential to generate attractive short-term rental yields of between 8% and 10% annually.

These projects include the Mango Tree Residences on the Msasani Peninsula, Rosewood Residences in Masaki, Blue Skies in Kunduchi and the new Himo Residence on Toure Drive, Masaki. The portfolio also extends to Zanzibar, in the West with the Fumba Town Estate offering a mix of luxury, coastal, premium apartment, and eco-conscious investment options and the Ultra luxury developement by Anantara Hotel and Residence to the Northern end of the Island.

Seeff Tanzania operates as a full-service agency covering residential and commercial sales, property letting, new development off plan marketing and sales, and property management. It is increasing sought after in terms of advising and assisting international clients with cross-border investments and the acquisition of holiday homes and secondary residences.

As part of the wider Seeff Group, Seeff Tanzania leverages an extensive corporate footprint spanning Southern Africa and the Middle East, alongside an exclusive regional partnership with Hamptons International for exposure in the UK market.

This network provides a broader market reach, international best practices, and advanced technology to drive efficiency for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. This structural support provides the agency with deep property insights and a wide selection of cross-border investment opportunities.

Marilyn says that establishing a new real estate brand in a competitive market requires commitment, resilience, and consistency. Being named the “Residential Property Management Agency of the year,” is not just an extraordinary achievement for us, but a signal of confidence in Seeff Tanzania.

Seeff Tanzania extends their gratitude to clients, property owners, developers, investors, partners, and the Seeff Tanzania team for their trust and support

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