Yanga plan Sh36.1 billion spending, target Sh15.3 billion extra income

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans (Yanga) have unveiled an ambitious Sh36.1 billion budget for the 2026/2027 season, with club leaders acknowledging they must raise an additional Sh15.3 billion to meet the projected expenditure.

The budget, presented during the club's Annual General Meeting at Super Dome Tanzania yesterday, projects total revenue of Sh20.7 billion from various sources, leaving a significant financing gap.

Yanga finance director, Justina Ernest, said the club expects sponsorship to remain its biggest source of income, contributing Sh13.4 billion.

Other projected revenue streams include gate collections (Sh1.2 billion), membership fees (Sh1.2 billion), prize money (Sh3.4 billion) and Sh1.3 billion from other sources.

Ernest said the club's expenditure will increase substantially, driven mainly by investment in the playing squad and operational costs.

According to the budget, Yanga have allocated Sh13.2 billion for players' and staff salaries, Sh8.7 billion for player registration and transfers, and Sh5.7 billion for match-related expenses.

The club has also budgeted Sh1.2 billion for legal services, Sh1.1 billion for administration, Sh821.6 million for training camps, with other operational expenses bringing the total budget to Sh36.1 billion.

For the 2025/2026 financial year, the club spent Sh29.34 billion, with the largest share going to salaries and allowances, player recruitment and transfers, match preparations, transport, accommodation and meals. After meeting all expenses, the club recorded a surplus of Sh17.5 million.

Responding to members' concerns over the projected revenue and expenditure, Yanga president Hersi Said said the club must work harder to secure additional income in order to bridge the funding gap and post a healthy surplus at the end of the season.

"We have to stretch ourselves and identify more sources of revenue so that we can cover the gap and achieve a financial surplus," said Hersi.

Stadium project

Hersi also updated members on the long-awaited Yanga stadium project, saying delays were largely caused by unresolved land ownership issues inherited by the current leadership.

He said when the current administration took office, the club did not possess title deeds for its properties at Jangwani, Mafia and Kigamboni.

Yanga president Hersi Said

According to Hersi, much of the leadership's first three years in office was spent pursuing the legal documentation, a process that has now been completed with support from the government.

"The remaining task is to establish a company that will be wholly owned by Yanga. Once that is completed, we will sign the final agreement with our investor, GSM, to begin construction of the stadium," he said.

Under the proposed arrangement, Yanga and GSM will each hold a 50 percent stake in the stadium project.

Earlier, Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Albert Chalamila congratulated Yanga for winning their 32nd Mainland Premier League title and extending their dominance with a fifth consecutive championship.

He attributed the club's success to effective leadership and strong management, describing Yanga as the country's most successful football club.

During the meeting, Chalamila was presented with an honorary Yanga membership card by club president Hersi. The regional commissioner also urged football stakeholders to rally behind Tanzania's preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, which the country will co-host with Kenya and Uganda.

He said the government, under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has invested heavily in the tournament and called on all Tanzanians, including Yanga supporters, to support the national effort.