Why Tanzania is key to East Africa’s fast-growing creative economy

Kampala. As East Africa's creative economy gathers momentum, Ugandan entrepreneur Julius Kyazze believes Tanzania has become one of the region's most important markets—not only for its thriving entertainment industry but also for its growing influence in shaping the future of African creative business.

Known as the co-founder of Uganda's Swangz Avenue, Mr Kyazze says Tanzania's success in music, film and digital content has positioned the country as a strategic hub for regional collaboration rather than simply another neighbouring market.

That thinking has informed the expansion of Live54+, the pan-African creative ecosystem he now leads, with Dar es Salaam serving as one of its operational hubs.

"Tanzania has shown that creativity can become both a cultural asset and a commercial enterprise," mr Kyazze said, arguing that the country's creative sector has demonstrated how local talent can achieve continental and global recognition.

Over the past decade, Tanzania has emerged as one of East Africa's leading creative economies. Bongo Flava artists have built audiences across Africa and beyond, while the country's film industry, fashion designers, photographers and digital content creators continue to attract growing regional attention.

According to Mr Kyazze, the next phase of growth for Africa's creative industries will depend less on individual national success and more on cross-border partnerships.

"We often assume that because we are neighbours, what works in one market will automatically work in another," he said.

"A campaign that succeeds in Uganda might completely miss in Tanzania. Corporate strategy may be regional. Culture is always local."

Mr Kyazze's career spans more than two decades in the creative industry. Before becoming a business executive, he performed with Uganda's Eclipse Dance Group, an experience he says introduced him to the discipline and teamwork that later shaped his entrepreneurial journey.

His early ventures included publishing Buzz magazine and organising the Buzz Teeniez Awards, giving him first-hand insight into the commercial potential of East Africa's entertainment industry.

In 2008, he co-founded Swangz Avenue with music producer Benon Mugumbya, aiming to build more than a record label. The company focused on developing artists, creating intellectual property and establishing governance structures capable of supporting long-term growth.

Rather than pursuing rapid expansion, the company invested in strengthening its internal systems, leadership and management before entering new markets.

Mr Kyazze says that experience now informs his work at Live54+, which brings together businesses in media, entertainment, production, marketing and technology to help creative enterprises expand across Africa.

He believes Tanzania occupies a central position in that strategy because of the scale and maturity of its creative ecosystem.

From internationally recognised musicians to filmmakers, fashion designers and digital creators, Tanzania has developed a creative sector capable of competing well beyond its borders, he said.

Mr Kyazze argues that creative businesses should now adopt the same regional outlook that has enabled sectors such as banking, aviation and telecommunications to expand successfully across East Africa.

"The next generation of successful African creative enterprises will be those that combine local authenticity with regional scale," he said.

For Tanzania, he believes, the next milestone is not only producing globally recognised artists but also building institutions capable of sustaining long-term growth through professional management, sound governance and investment beyond national borders.

As East African governments continue promoting regional integration, private sector partnerships are increasingly connecting creative industries across borders through investment, collaboration and shared markets.