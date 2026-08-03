Tourists spend more as Tanzania’s premium travel market expands

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is attracting tourists who are spending more during their stay, with new data showing a significant rise in average visitor expenditure driven by leisure travel, high-value tourism activities and stronger demand from premium markets.

According to the 2025 International Visitors’ Exit Survey Report jointly published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Bank of Tanzania (BoT), the overall average expenditure per tourist per night increased by 19.1 percent to $289 in 2025, compared with $243 in 2024.

The survey, which analyses visitor spending patterns, travel behaviour and characteristics of international tourists, shows that holidaymakers recorded the highest average expenditure by purpose of travel, spending $358 per person per night in 2025 compared with $291 in 2024.

The increase in visitor spending comes as Tanzania’s tourism receipts continue to strengthen. According to the Bank of Tanzania’s Monthly Economic Review, travel receipts increased by 9.5 percent to $4.41 billion in the year ending May 2026, alongside a 5.9 percent increase in international tourist arrivals to 2,298,900 visitors.

The figures indicate that growth in tourism earnings is not only being driven by the number of visitors entering the country but also by higher spending patterns among travellers.

Industry players say tourists are increasingly seeking experiences that command higher value, including premium safari packages, luxury accommodation, cultural activities and specialised adventure tourism.

Chairman of the Tanzania Association of Tour Operators (TATO), Mr Willy Chambulo, said the tourism sector remains positive as the country approaches the peak travel season covering July, August and the following months.

“Business so far has been good. We are heading into the high season in July, August and the coming months, and we expect continued activity,” Mr Chambulo said.

He said improved air connectivity, including the introduction of charter flights, has helped increase accessibility and supported tourist arrivals.

“The new chartered planes are bringing many tourists into the country, and this has helped increase visitor numbers,” he said.

Mr Chambulo said global geopolitical tensions, including conflicts in the Middle East, created some uncertainty initially, but travellers and operators have since adapted.

“When the conflicts started, there was a small impact, but tourists have now learned how to reroute and continue with their travel plans,” he said.

The latest survey findings show that spending varies significantly depending on the type of experience tourists pursue.

Visitors involved in hunting tourism remained the highest spenders, recording average expenditure of $710.8 per person per night, up from $460.1 in 2024, representing a 54 percent increase. The high spending associated with hunting tourism reflects the premium nature of the activity, which involves specialised services, longer preparation periods and high-value packages.

Visitors engaged in cultural tourism, wildlife safaris and mountain climbing also recorded high spending levels, reflecting continued demand for experience-based tourism products. At the lower end, bird-watching tourists recorded average spending of $105.6 per person per night, although the activity remains important in expanding Tanzania’s tourism offerings. The survey also shows that travel arrangements and visitor profiles influence spending behaviour.

Visitors travelling with spouses recorded the highest average expenditure at $389 per person per night, followed by those travelling alone and those travelling with parents.

Those travelling with children recorded the lowest average expenditure at $267 per person per night, reflecting differences in travel preferences and spending patterns among visitor groups. The increase in spending has also been supported by visitors from markets with higher purchasing power.Chinese tourists recorded the highest average expenditure among Tanzania’s top 15 tourism source markets, spending $551 per person per night in 2025, compared with $491 in 2024. Other high-spending markets included Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States and India.

The United States, Italy, France and the United Kingdom remain leading long-haul source markets, while Kenya, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo continue to lead African markets.

The growth in tourist spending has also benefited Zanzibar, where tourism remains a major pillar of the economy, contributing about 30 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and serving as a key source of foreign exchange. The island recorded tourism earnings of $1.19 billion, supported by an increase in international visitors to 654,880.

Italy remained Zanzibar’s largest source market, followed by France and the United Kingdom. The island continues to attract mainly leisure travellers, with beach tourism, luxury resorts and marine experiences driving visitor spending.

However, tourism stakeholders say the focus should now move beyond attracting visitors to ensuring that increased tourism earnings create wider economic benefits.