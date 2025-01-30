Serengeti Breweries’ commitment to clean energy in Tanzania

As Tanzania hosted the Africa Energy Summit on January 27–28 in Dar es Salaam, Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) stood at the forefront, showcasing how the private sector could drive sustainability through clean energy initiatives.

For SBL, the summit was not just a regional milestone but a reaffirmation of its commitment to reduce environmental impact and champion sustainable development.

As part of their global Spirit of Progress sustainability agenda, SBL’s efforts align seamlessly with the broader push toward achieving net-zero emissions and contributing to Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7, which advocates affordable and clean energy for all.

The summit’s mission resonated deeply with SBL’s sustainability strategy, which integrates renewable energy into its operations and inspires similar transformations across industries.

The moment provided an opportunity to demonstrate leadership in renewable energy adoption and driving energy usage efficiency while fostering economic growth and resilience in Tanzania.





Optimizing energy for a net-zero future

At the core of SBL’s sustainability agenda is a bold ambition to transition to 100 percent renewable energy in its operations. This vision includes adopting energy-efficient technologies, leveraging solar and biomass energy, Biofuel use in gensets.

Over the past five years, SBL has achieved a remarkable 50 percent reduction in energy and water consumption, demonstrating its commitment to operational excellence and environmental stewardship.

We shall continue to collaborate with industrial players in Tanzania and other development partners’ support of developing a sustainable system for IRECS in support of our decarbonisation agenda to be able to realise the net neutral carbon emissions.

Natalia Kimacha, SBL Manufacturing Excellence Manager, emphasises, “Our brewing process combines innovation and tradition. By integrating sustainable energy systems, we ensure high-quality products while significantly reducing waste. Sustainability is not just a practice; it’s a promise to future generations.”

Achievements in energy and water conservation

SBL’s milestones include investing in energy-efficient technologies, transitioning to low-emission transportation alternatives including the use of electric forklifts.

These initiatives not only reduce the company’s carbon footprint but also set new benchmarks for industrial energy management in Tanzania.

Collaboration with local and international partners has redoubled these efforts, showcasing SBL’s role as a pioneer in sustainable brewing.

Empowering communities through renewable energy

SBL’s renewable energy projects extend beyond operational efficiency. The company’s solar energy collaborations harness Tanzania’s abundant sunlight to power operations and support nearby communities.

By fostering access to clean energy, SBL contributes to improving livelihoods and encouraging industries to adopt environmentally friendly practices.

Tanzania’s broader energy push

While SBL drives corporate change, Tanzania is advancing ambitious national energy goals. The government’s partnership with the World Bank on a $1.9 billion renewable energy expansion aims to increase electricity access through mini-grids and solar home systems.

The Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project and decentralized renewable energy solutions reflect the nation’s determination to lead in clean energy innovation.

Projects like the Mwenga Wind Farm and the Zanzibar Energy Sector Transformation Project further underscore Tanzania’s potential as a regional leader in renewable energy.

These initiatives complement private sector efforts like SBL’s, creating a cohesive strategy for a sustainable energy future.





Recognition and global impact

In 2024, SBL’s sustainability efforts were honoured with the prestigious UN Sustainability Award, recognizing its significant contributions to environmental preservation and social impact in Tanzania. This accolade underscores the brewery’s leadership in driving sustainability at both local and global levels.





A call to action

SBL demonstrates how businesses can catalyse meaningful change by integrating sustainability into their core strategies.

From energy efficiency improvements to groundbreaking renewable energy investments, SBL’s journey is a testament to the transformative power of clean energy.

“Sustainability is more than a strategy; it’s our responsibility,” Natalia affirms. “By embracing clean energy, we secure a future where businesses, communities, and the environment thrive together.”

SBL’s leadership and Tanzania’s broader energy transformation showcase the country’s potential as a renewable energy beacon in Africa. As the summit unfolds, the call for collective action becomes even more urgent.