Softcare dominates 2025 Consumer Choice Awards Africa

On 30th November in Dar es Salaam, where Africa’s most influ­ential brands gathered for the Con­sumer Choice Awards Africa 2025 Summit, Doweicare Technology Company Limited, the manufactur­er and distributor of Softcare prod­ucts trusted by millions of families in Africa, emerged as one of the night’s biggest winners.

Taking home three major awards at The Super Dome Masaki in the city, the company once again strengthened its standing as one of Africa’s leading hygiene product pro­ducers in Africa.

As one of Africa’s most influen­tial consumer-voted award pro­grammes, the Consumer Choice Awards Africa honors brands that demonstrate outstanding product quality, consumer trust, and leader­ship across Africa.

With its unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and address­ing real consumer needs, Doweicare stood out among more than 500 par­ticipating companies across Africa.

The company took home Best Brand Africa (baby diaper) 2025, Most Trusted Sanitary Pad Brand in Tanzania and Most Quality Baby Diaper Brand in Tanzania 2025, a clear reflection of the high standards behind its products.

These achievements underscore Doweicare’s deliberate investments in modern production technolo­gy, rigorous research, and a robust quality assurance system, founda­tions that enable the company to deliver internationally standardized hygiene products including sanitary pads and baby diapers.

And what lies behind the Best Brand Africa award is a brand story defined by consistent quality, con­sumer trust, and a long-term com­mitment to improving the well-be­ing of families across the continent.

The history of Doweicare: From trading business to the most trusted brand in Tanzania

The history of Doweicare’s hygiene product business can be traced back to 2009, when the predecessor of Softcare (the parent company of Doweicare) launched its Softcare baby diapers in Ghana, marking its entry into the African market. One year later, the predecessor of Soft­care began trading baby diapers and sanitary pads in Kenya and Tanzania under the Clincleer brand, expand­ing into the Eastern African market.

After over 15 years of development in Africa, Softcare has now become a leading corporation in the hygiene product industry in various coun­tries in Africa as well as a key player in the Emerging Markets. According to Frost & Sullivan, in terms of sales volume in 2024, Softcare ranked first in both the baby diapers market and the sanitary pads market in Africa.

In Tanzania, Doweicare likewise maintains a leading position in both categories, supported by strong local manufacturing and market penetra­tion.

Softcare major product in Africa.

In 2023 and 2024, Doweicare received the Certificate of Merit from the Tanzania Revenue Author­ity in recognition of its outstanding tax compliance in both financial years. In 2024, the company was awarded the Consumer Choice Awards Africa 2024 Most Quality Sanitary Pads Brand in Tanzania.

Building on this momentum, 2025 marked another milestone, as Doweicare took home Best Brand Africa (Baby Diaper) 2025, Most Trusted Sanitary Pad Brand in Tan­zania, and Most Quality Baby Diaper Brand in Tanzania 2025, demon­strating the company’s recognition has expanded from national acco­lades in Tanzania to continent-wide acknowledgment across Africa. The following are the key factors behind this recognition.

What’s behind Doweicare’s Best Brand Africa Award?

Commitment to Tanzania’s economic growth

All Doweicare products are man­ufactured in Tanzania, which makes the company a major contributor to local economic growth through job creation and capacity building. So far, the company has provided direct employment to about 1000 Tanzani­ans, representing 95 percent of all its employees.

Moreover, Doweicare is fully committed to produce high-quali­ty products locally, reflecting their­strong dedication in supporting and promoting the national industrial­ization agenda. As a company, they are actively align with and champi­on the Government of Tanzania’s policies on local industry develop­ment, contributing to job creation, economic growth, and strengthen­ing the ‘Proudly Made in Tanzania’ vision.

Consistency in product avail­ability

Through maintaining a strong production continuity, Doweicare ensures that its products are always available on the market. Dowei­care products are widely accessible through supermarkets, wholesale and retail stores, and online plat­forms across the country. This has increased customer confidence, knowing that whenever they need Doweicare products, they can access them on time.

Customer support: The pillar of success

Behind Doweicare’s success is the strong support it receives from its customers. Customers have main­tained great confidence in the com­pany’s products due to their quality and availability. This has enabled Doweicare to remain trusted and dominate the hygiene products mar­ket.

Currently, Doweicare domi­nate the national hygiene products market. Its market leadership is anchored in continuous innovation, international-quality production, and unwavering consumer trust.

Introduction of new products

Doweicare recently introduced two new products that have quickly gained traction: Cuettie Baby Dia­pers and Softcare Sanitary Pads (Green Pads).

Cuettie Baby Diapers

Designed with advanced technol­ogy to protect babies’ delicate skin, these diapers offer fast absorption, excellent breathability, and are cer­tified free from harmful chemicals. Parents praise them for being soft, safe, and exceptionally reliable.

Softcare Sanitary Pads (Green Pads)

These pads feature a refreshing Tea Essence scent and are designed for the modern woman who values comfort, hygiene, and confidence. At 350mm in size in order to accomo­date novelty demand of their con­sumers, they are wider, softer, and uniquely engineered for superior performance.

Through these two products, Doweicare continues to showcase its commitment to innovation and delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of today’s and future generations.

Future Strategies: Expanding capacity and innovation

Looking at the company’s future and the increasing market demand, Doweicare is planning to increase production capacity and create more jobs, introduce new products that meet international standards with eco-friendly, health-safe technolo­gies to improve hygiene and well-be­ing across communities, strengthen distribution networks to further improve nationwide product avail­ability and advance research and innovation to maintain leadership in Africa.

Community support and giving back to community

Beyond its products, Dowei­care actively supports communi­ties through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Throughout this year, Dowei­care has continued to demonstrate its commitment to community well-being through concrete actions. For example, in June the company donated newborn baby diapers to Dodoma Regional Referral Hospi­tal and extended the support to all councils within the region. It also donated 110,000 diapers packages to mothers delivering in hospitals across Dodoma, bringing care to newborns and easing financial pres­sure on families.

A Message to the consumers

During the Summit, the manage­ment of Doweicare expressed grati­tude to its customers for continuing to trust its products: “This interna­tional victory belongs to Tanzanians and all users of our products. With­out you, Doweicare would not be here. We thank you for trusting us and being part of our journey.”

Winning three Consumer Choice Awards Africa 2025 sends a clear message from consumers: Dowei­care has earned their trust by con­sistently delivering innovation, care, and products that enhance every­day life. The recognition reflects the expectations that customers place on the brand and their belief that Doweicare will continue to uphold the highest standards of quality across Africa.