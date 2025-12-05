Tanzania unveils new ICT ranking system to enforce accountability

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is stepping into a critical phase of its digital transformation as the government moves to strengthen its ICT systems ahead of becoming a fully digital nation by 2030.

Central to this renewed drive is a new ICT Ranking system, designed to measure annual progress across institutions and regions, spotlight gaps, and push for accountability in the country’s shift towards a digital economy.

The initiative aligns with Tanzania’s long-term vision-Dira 2050- which positions ICT as one of the country’s core pillars for economic growth, job creation and global competitiveness.

Under this vision, the government seeks to build a digitally driven nation powered by local innovation, reliable infrastructure and a strong cybersecurity ecosystem.

Communication and Information Technology Minister Angela Kairuki, who announced the ranking system during a working visit to the ICT Commission on December 3, said the government intends to use data to guide policy and strengthen digital governance.

“We want every institution to know where it stands, what it has achieved and what must be improved,” she said. “This ranking will create healthy competition, enhance accountability and accelerate the adoption of digital technologies across all sectors.”

According to Ms Kairuki, the country is now focused on expanding broadband availability, fast-tracking ICT hubs in schools, colleges and communities, and boosting the capacity of young innovators.

She added that cooperation between the government, the private sector and development partners is crucial if Tanzania is to build resilient systems capable of supporting a full digital transition.

“The digital economy cannot grow in isolation. We need strong partnerships, we need investment, and we need innovation,” she noted.The ICT Commission’s Director General, Dr Nkundwe Mwasaga, briefed the minister on ongoing initiatives, including the development of Swahili Large Language Models and advanced proposals for the Africa AI Centre—a hub expected to position Tanzania as a regional leader in artificial intelligence.

He said the new ranking system will help institutions pinpoint weaknesses in infrastructure, cybersecurity and digital literacy.

“This framework allows us to measure progress scientifically,” Dr Mwasaga said. “It gives leaders a clear picture of where to allocate resources and how to strengthen digital resilience.”

ICT experts say the government’s push will widen opportunities for local professionals, developers and private firms.

According to technology analyst George Mwijage, the ranking system will force institutions to source solutions locally and increase demand for Tanzanian-made software and ICT services.

“When gaps are exposed, institutions will need local innovators to solve them,” he said. “This is how you stimulate the domestic tech industry. It creates jobs, builds skills and reduces reliance on expensive foreign solutions.”

He added that the system could help the country nurture a stronger tech ecosystem if governments and institutions commit to buying local.

“Tanzania has brilliant young developers and cybersecurity experts. When government systems become more complex and digital, demand for local expertise naturally increases,” he said.

With cybercrime rising globally, experts believe that a structured digital assessment framework will help Tanzania bolster its national security and protect public data from hackers and sophisticated attacks.

Cybersecurity researcher Asha Mlyashimba said Tanzania’s growing digital footprint requires stronger vigilance.

“You cannot go fully digital without fully protecting your systems,” she said. “The ICT Ranking will force agencies to prioritise cybersecurity, conduct regular audits and strengthen internal controls. This is essential in safeguarding public information.”

She added that modern threats require governments to operate with real-time intelligence, advanced encryption and robust digital policies—areas where Tanzania has already begun making strategic investments.

Defining Tanzania’s digital future

Tanzania’s ambition to become a digital nation by 2050 requires major reforms in infrastructure, governance and digital skills.

The government sees the ranking system as a catalyst—one that will guide investment decisions and help the country move from analogue processes to modern, data-driven decision-making.

ICT policy expert Dr Benedict Mwakalinga said the move signals a shift towards serious digital governance.

“You cannot manage what you cannot measure,” he said. “This framework tells us that the government wants to measure progress, enforce standards and make digital performance a national priority.”

Dr Mwakalinga argued that introducing annual rankings could dramatically reshape institutions.

“It introduces discipline,” he said. “It rewards innovation, penalises inefficiency and pushes everyone; ministries, councils and agencies to modernise.”