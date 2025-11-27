UPU awards Tanzania Posts Corporation top-level International Security Certificate

The Tanzania Posts Corporation has been awarded the International Security Certificate (S58 & S59) by the Universal Postal Union (UPU), following the successful completion of a comprehensive security assessment of its systems, infrastructure, and service delivery procedures on held in October, 2025 and was concluded on the 7th November, 2025.

The “A” Grade Certificate (Gold Award) was officially presented on November 24, 2025 by the Director General of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), Mr. Masahiko Metoki, shortly after a team of UPU experts conducted a week-long comprehensive audit aimed at verifying the Corporation’s security standards for protecting parcels, letters, and sensitive information handled within the postal service supply chain.





The Head of the Internal Affairs Unit of Tanzania Posts Corporation, S.P. Mathias Kipeta, shows the International Security Certificate (S58 & S59) awarded by the Universal Postal Union (UPU).





In this assessment, the Tanzania Posts Corporation scored 598 out of 640 points, effectively meeting all criteria required to receive this prestigious certificate awarded to postal institutions that achieve the highest levels of international security standards.

Receiving the certificate on behalf of the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, Ms. Caroline Kanuti accompanied by the Head of the Internal Affairs Unit of the Corporation, S.P. Mathias Kipeta expressed gratitude to UPU for recognizing the tremendous efforts made by the Corporation to strengthen the security of its services, pledging continued improvements in the organization’s systems and infrastructure.

Additionally, UPU experts provided recommendations to further enhance efficiency in areas such as parcel control, tracking of mail and packages, and the upgrading of mail processing centers (Office of Exchange) to ensure high-quality, safe, and modern services.





The headquarters building of the Tanzania Posts Corporation located in Dar es Salaam.





With this achievement, Tanzania Posts Corporation is now officially listed among global postal service operators certified by the UPU an accomplishment that elevates the Corporation’s international standing while strengthening trust, competitiveness, and service quality for both local and international customers.

This certificate is not an ordinary milestone; it is a strong affirmation of the significant steps taken by the Tanzania Posts Corporation to upgrade its systems, prevent cybercrime, protect customer goods, and reinforce trust within the national postal sector.





The Director General of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), Masahiko Metoki (centre), in a group photo with representative of the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, Ms. Caroline Kanuti (right), and the Head of the Internal Affairs Unit of Tanzania Posts Corporation, S.P. Mathias Kipeta (left), shortly after presenting the International Security Certificate (S58 & S59) to Tanzania Posts Corporation.





The Tanzania Posts Corporation has demonstrated its vital role in the modern economy, and this certificate is solid proof that it continues to advance with speed, innovation, and resilience.

UPU and the importance of the international security certificate

The UPU is a United Nations agency responsible for developing standards, guidelines, and regulations for global postal services. Receiving a certificate from such a major institution signifies that Tanzania Posts Corporation’s services now meet internationally recognized standards.





Employees of the Tanzania Postal Corporation transporting parcels to various parts of the country using modern motorcycles.





This is because the UPU grants this certificate only to organizations that implement major reforms, invest in technology, operate modern tracking systems, and enforce robust security policies.