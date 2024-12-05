Why should you join the SimBanking family

For CRDB Bank, the largest Pan-African financial institution in Tanzania with operations in Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), digital innovations for financial inclusion are every day’s life.

If you could manage your finances from anywhere, at any time, with a few taps on your phone, wouldn’t you want to try it? This is exactly what CRDB Bank offers with its SimBanking App, a mobile banking platform that is revolutionizing financial access for millions of people in Tanzania and beyond.

At CRDB Bank, digital innovation is at the heart of everything done. As Tanzania’s largest Pan-African bank, it constantly finds ways to make banking easier, more inclusive, and available to everyone.

A procession of cars, Bajajs, and motorcycles heading to the location where the winner of the Toyota Dualis car will receive their prize. Such processions are organized to inform the public about the location of the winner and the prizes being offered by CRDB Bank to customers using SimBanking services for their transactions.

In October 2024, CRDB Bank was honoured with two awards from Global Finance magazine: “Best Digital Bank” and “Best Mobile Banking Application.” This recognition highlighted the SimBanking App’s reliability, ease of use, and widespread impact. Through the app, users can connect to their accounts from anywhere without additional charges, making it the most popular mobile banking app in Tanzania.

Why SimBanking matters

Introduced in 2009, SimBanking has come a long way, adapting to the changing needs of the bank’s customers. Boma Raballa, the Chief Commercial Officer at CRDB Bank, shares how the app has been continually upgraded to meet evolving expectations.

“We want our customers to feel that banking can be a natural and seamless part of their lives,” Raballa explains. “For example, we recently doubled the daily transaction limit from TZS 5 million to TZS 10 million. Now, customers can handle even larger transactions with ease, without needing to visit a branch.”

The convenience of SimBanking is appreciated not only by customers within Tanzania but also by those living abroad who use the app to send money back home. Today, over 96 percent of CRDB Bank transactions happen through digital channels, which means fewer people need to rely on in-branch services. It’s clear that SimBanking has reshaped how our customers approach banking, making it possible for them to carry out financial transactions securely, anytime and anywhere.

John Emmanuel Kayungilo from Morogoro is one of the winners of the monthly Bajaj giveaway in the SimBanking campaign. After winning this prize, John says he wishes everyone could use SimBanking services because of their convenience.

The ease and efficiency of SimBanking have had a major impact on CRDB Bank’s performance. The recent financial results show steady growth in both loans and customer deposits. As of September 2024, CRDB Bank’s total loans increased from TZS 8.1 trillion in 2023 to TZS 10.1 trillion 2024. At the same time, customer deposits rose from TZS 8.7 trillion to TZS 10.3 trillion. The bank’s net profit also rose to TZS 408.9 billion from TZS 280.5 billion.

Automation through SimBanking has played a vital role in this progress, helping the bank improve both liquidity and efficiency. The bank’s cash and cash equivalents now stand at TZS 2.722 trillion, up from TZS 1.58 trillion in 2023. This financial health reinforces CRDB Bank position as Tanzania’s most reliable and resilient bank.

The winner of a Nissan Dualis car, Hussein Hamisi Hamadi, a student at the Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Center (KCMC) in Moshi, poses with his friends after being handed over his car along with all essential documents, including the registration card and comprehensive insurance. Hussein emerged as the winner in the second quarter of the SimBanking campaign this year.

Bringing banking to your fingertips

With SimBanking, CRDB Bank is committed to making financial services as accessible as possible. Bonaventure Paul, CRDB Bank’s Director of Retail Banking, describes the many features that make SimBanking invaluable to its customers.

“From paying water and electricity bills to checking your bank balance, the app provides access to all services that make life easier,” he says. “You can even apply for a loan, open a new bank account, or make government payments, all from within the app.”

One of the app’s unique features is its “favourites” option, which lets users save frequently used services for easy access. Digital receipts also simplify record-keeping, making it easy to track payments and transactions. To customers, these features mean less time spent traveling to a bank branch and more time focused on what truly matters in their lives. SimBanking now give users access to nearly everything they need right from their smartphones.

To encourage even more customers to experience the benefits of SimBanking, CRDB Bank has launched a campaign aimed at registering as many people as possible. According to Bonaventure, the campaign is all about embracing the future of banking.

“The world is going digital, and so should our customers. There’s no need to carry cash or visit a branch when everything you need is right there on your phone,” he emphasizes.

As part of this campaign, the bank will be rewarding customers who are actively using SimBanking with exciting prizes. Bonaventure says monthly winners with the highest number of transactions stand to win everything from smartphones and laptops to a brand-new Nissan Dualis. The campaign targets not only fully registered customers but also partially registered users, branch visitors, and those who have not yet signed up for SimBanking.

Using the app more often increases a customer chance of winning prizes, so Bonaventure encourages users to explore all the services SimBanking has to offer. “Whether it’s paying bills, transferring funds, or buying goods, the more you use the app, the better your chances of winning one of the many rewards,” he explains.

To make it more affordable for customers to enjoy the services, among the recent improvements accomodated to those who dial SimBanking USSD *150*03# aren’t charged. This is different as previously one had to have some airtime in his mobile phone before accessing the services.

To make SimBanking accessible to everyone, CRDB Bank will be holding activations across Tanzania, bringing the app to customers in Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Dodoma, Arusha, and Kilimanjaro. Starting on 15th November 2024, these six-week activations will provide hands-on demonstrations and guidance to help new and existing customers sign up for SimBanking and learn how to use its features.

These on-ground activations are about more than just promoting a product, they’re about showing people what’s possible with digital banking. Whether you’re a student, a professional, or a retiree, Bonaventure says SimBanking can transform the way you manage your money, providing a more convenient and empowering experience.

Why you should join the SimBanking family today

Joseph Giarraputo, founder and editorial director of Global Finance magazine, describes the selection process for the awards CRDB Bank received. He says, each bank was evaluated on the variety of products it offers, its ability to shift customers to digital platforms, its success in attracting and keeping new customers, and how well it uses digital tools to cut costs and improve customer satisfaction.

Baltazari Muna Boo from Arusha on the new motorcycle he won in the SimBanking campaign. Baltazari emerged as a winner in the draw held in September 2024.

Global Finance’s awards serve as a testament to CRDB Bank’s commitment to excellence and resilience. Alongside CRDB Bank, other financial institutions from the region included Dashen Bank from Ethiopia and First National Bank from South Africa also received awards in recognition of their contributions to digital banking in Africa.

SimBanking isn’t just an app; it’s a gateway to a simpler, more flexible, and more inclusive way of banking. Joining SimBanking today means being part of a community of forward-thinking customers who value convenience, security, and growth. Whether you’re looking to save time, make secure transactions, or just explore a more modern way of banking, SimBanking has something to offer. So why wait? Register today and experience the benefits of being part of Tanzania’s largest and most innovative banking family.

By embracing SimBanking, you’re not only transforming your own banking experience, but you’re also becoming part of a movement that’s shaping the future of finance in Africa. Sign up for SimBanking today, and discover what it means to bank with ease, security, and confidence.